2024 Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

Jan 27, 2024 at 03:00 PM
The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 18th pick in the first round. We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.

JC Latham
OT JC Latham, Alabama

ESPN - Mel Kiper

"Latham started 27 games at right tackle for the Crimson Tide over the past two seasons. He can maul defenders in the run game, but he's also light on his feet as a pass-protector."

NFL.com - Daniel Jeremiah

"If he's still available at No. 18, it'll be a desirable scenario for Cincinnati."

Amarius Mims
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

ESPN - Jordan Reid

"...at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, he is a nimble mover with great balance in pass protection and strength in the run game."

CBS Sports - Josh Edwards

"...profiles as potentially the top offensive tackle prospect in the class."

USA Today - Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

"The 6-7, 340-pound Mims' massive potential makes him an attractive long-term bet."

Brian Thomas Jr
WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

NFL.com - Bucky Brooks

"Thomas is an athletic playmaker with the size and ball skills to thrive."

