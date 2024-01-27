2024 Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 18th pick in the first round. We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.
OT JC Latham, Alabama
"Latham started 27 games at right tackle for the Crimson Tide over the past two seasons. He can maul defenders in the run game, but he's also light on his feet as a pass-protector."
"If he's still available at No. 18, it'll be a desirable scenario for Cincinnati."
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
"...at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, he is a nimble mover with great balance in pass protection and strength in the run game."
"...profiles as potentially the top offensive tackle prospect in the class."
"The 6-7, 340-pound Mims' massive potential makes him an attractive long-term bet."
WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
"Thomas is an athletic playmaker with the size and ball skills to thrive."