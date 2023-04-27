How to Watch, Stream and Listen to the 2023 NFL Draft

The much-awaited 2023 NFL Draft is set to commence on Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City, MO, with the first round scheduled to take place. The Cincinnati Bengals possess seven picks in the draft, one in each of the seven rounds. Here is how to watch and listen!
How to Watch and Listen
Thursday, April 27 – Round 1
8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes. Plus, stream on mobile with NFL+
Listen on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio
Friday, April 28 – Rounds 2 and 3
7 p.m. ET on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes. Plus, stream on mobile with NFL+
Listen on SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio
Saturday, April 30 – Rounds 4 through 7
12 p.m. ET on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes. Plus, stream on mobile with NFL+
Listen on SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio
Additional live coverage of the Draft is available on the NFL Channel– the NFL's free ad-supported streaming offering – with NFL Draft Center. All seven rounds will air on the NFL Channel (now available on The Roku Channel and Xumo Play in addition to the NFL App on Mobile and CTV, NFL.com/NFLChannel, Pluto TV, Vizio WatchFree, Tubi, Peacock, and LG), with the first round also streaming live on YouTube.
Where The Bengals Pick
Round 1: No. 28
Round 2: No. 60
Round 3: No. 92
Round 4: No. 131
Round 5: No. 163
Round 6: No. 206
Round 7: No. 246
2023 Draft Dey Center
