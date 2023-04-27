2023 Mock Draft Roundup Final Edition Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

news

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially 1 week away, and the Bengals are set to make their pick at number 28 in the first round. There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding this year's draft class, and we have compiled the most recent projections from various media outlets to provide you with an exclusive glimpse into potential Bengals' selections. Without further ado, let's kick off our third edition of the Mock Draft Roundup.