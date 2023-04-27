2023 Mock Draft Roundup Final Edition Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

Apr 27, 2023 at 02:00 PM
The 2023 NFL Draft is today and the Bengals are set to make their pick at number 28 in the first round. There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding this year's draft class, and we have compiled the most recent projections from various media outlets to provide you with an exclusive glimpse into potential Bengals' selections. Without further ado, let's kick off our final edition of the Mock Draft Roundup.

Dalton Kincaid - Utah
Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

CBS Sports - Ryan Wilson

"In Cincinnati, he'll be yet another hard-to-game-plan-for playmaker catching passes from Joe Burrow."

CBS Sports - Bryant McFadden

"Joe Burrow gets another weapon to throw to. Kincaid is a mixture of Zach Ertz and Todd Heap."

Calijah Kancey - Pittsburgh
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

DL Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

CBS Sports - R.J. White

"Kancey feels like the best fit here over an offensive lineman."

NFL.com - Lance Zierlein

"Kancey is right at 280 pounds but is ridiculously explosive with A+ rush talent."

Emmanuel Forbes - Mississippi State
Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

USA Today - Nate Davis

"Cincy has done a nice job drafting ahead, yet the Bengals are a team in transition in the secondary. Forbes is quite a thief, picking off 14 passes in three seasons with the Bulldogs, six returned for TDs (an FBS record)."

NFL.com - Charles Davis

"Forbes fits in well with DC Lou Anarumo's philosophy and scheme."

Jahmyr Gibbs - Alabama
Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

RB Jamyr Gibbs, Alabama

NFL.com - Charles Davis

"The Bengals lost dependable RB Samaje Perine to Denver and are seemingly always on the lookout for explosive playmakers, which leads them to Gibbs, who reminds many of Saints runner Alvin Kamara."

Sports Illustrated - James Rapien

"Gibbs is arguably the most explosive player in the draft and he's a perfect fit for the Bengals."

