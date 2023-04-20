2023 Mock Draft Roundup 3.0 Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially 1 week away, and the Bengals are set to make their pick at number 28 in the first round. There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding this year's draft class, and we have compiled the most recent projections from various media outlets to provide you with an exclusive glimpse into potential Bengals' selections. Without further ado, let's kick off our third edition of the Mock Draft Roundup.
TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
"Michael Mayer has the size and strength to be a dominant TE in the NFL. A win-now team like the Bengals is a perfect fit."
"While Mayer isn't the best receiver or blocker in this TE class, he is the prospect who provides the best mix of both."
CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
"The Bengals again go defensive back early in the draft with the playmaking specialist from Mississippi State."
"He takes the ball away (14 interceptions at Mississippi State, including an NCAA-record six pick-sixes) and is a more-than-willing tackler. Forbes fits in well with DC Lou Anarumo's philosophy and scheme."
OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
"He has to be put in a certain role, but in that role he could dominate. If you have a mobile quarterback, this is the guy you want at right tackle."
"Jones is as big a tackle as you'll ever see at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds with 36 3/8-inch arms. At that size, he is one of the more refined pass protectors in the class.
TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
"The Bengals took a flyer on former Viking Irv Smith Jr. but have been gutted at tight end the past couple of offseasons and could use an upgrade in the form of this impact receiving-forward athlete for Joe Burrow."
"The pass-catching specialist is the perfect flex tight end alongside Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. Kincaid is a slick route-runner with sticky hands and superb ball skills."
2023 Draft Dey Center
The official sources of news, photos, interviews and more of Draft Dey 2023, presented by Integrity Express Logistics.