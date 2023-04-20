2023 Mock Draft Roundup 3.0 Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

Apr 20, 2023 at 09:07 AM
Website_DRAFT(2560x1440)

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially 1 week away, and the Bengals are set to make their pick at number 28 in the first round. There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding this year's draft class, and we have compiled the most recent projections from various media outlets to provide you with an exclusive glimpse into potential Bengals' selections. Without further ado, let's kick off our third edition of the Mock Draft Roundup.

Michael Mayer - Notre Dame
Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Yahoo Sports - Charles McDonald

"Michael Mayer has the size and strength to be a dominant TE in the NFL. A win-now team like the Bengals is a perfect fit."

NFL.com - Rhett Lewis

"While Mayer isn't the best receiver or blocker in this TE class, he is the prospect who provides the best mix of both."

Emmanuel Forbes - Mississippi State
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

CBS Sports - Chris Trapasso

"The Bengals again go defensive back early in the draft with the playmaking specialist from Mississippi State."

NFL.com - Charles Davis

"He takes the ball away (14 interceptions at Mississippi State, including an NCAA-record six pick-sixes) and is a more-than-willing tackler. Forbes fits in well with DC Lou Anarumo's philosophy and scheme."

Dawand Jones - Ohio State
Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

PFF - Sam Monson

"He has to be put in a certain role, but in that role he could dominate. If you have a mobile quarterback, this is the guy you want at right tackle."

PFF - Steve Palazzolo

"Jones is as big a tackle as you'll ever see at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds with 36 3/8-inch arms. At that size, he is one of the more refined pass protectors in the class.

Dalton Kincaid - Utah
Chase Stevens/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Sporting News - Vinnie Iyer

"The Bengals took a flyer on former Viking Irv Smith Jr. but have been gutted at tight end the past couple of offseasons and could use an upgrade in the form of this impact receiving-forward athlete for Joe Burrow."

NFL.com - Bucky Brooks

"The pass-catching specialist is the perfect flex tight end alongside Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. Kincaid is a slick route-runner with sticky hands and superb ball skills."

Website_DRAFT(2560x1440)

2023 Draft Dey Center

The official sources of news, photos, interviews and more of Draft Dey 2023, presented by Integrity Express Logistics.

Learn More

Related Content

news

2023 Mock Draft Roundup 2.0 Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

The 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the Bengals are set to make their pick at number 28 in the first round. There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding this year's draft class, and we have compiled the most recent projections from various media outlets to provide you with an exclusive glimpse into potential Bengals' selections. Without further ado, let's kick off our second edition of the Mock Draft Roundup.

news

2023 Mock Draft Roundup 1.0 Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 28th pick in the first round. With so much speculation and anticipation surrounding this year's draft class, we've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you an exclusive look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.

news

Bengals Set To Host UC Pro Day As They Pivot To NFL Draft

The Bengals hosting the University of Cincinnati pro day on Thursday serves as a tidy metaphor for where they are now as their offseason pivots to the NFL Draft.

news

Bengals Sign Cordell Volson

news

Bengals Sign Zach Carter

news

Bengals Sign Two Draft Picks

The Bengals today signed two draft picks -- CB Cam Taylor-Britt and DE Jeff Gunter.

news

Bengals Sign Tycen Anderson

news

Bengals Sign Dax Hill

news

From Small Town To Downtown, Bengals Rookie Cordell Volson Finds A Fit

When Bengals head coach Zac Taylor called up the rookies at the end of Friday's minicamp, the group doubled the size of Cordell Volson's graduating high school class.

But the small-school player with the biggest of dreams fit right in as he got in his first NFL work in downtown Cincinnati.

news

Draft De-Briefing As Bengals Re-Set Roster

Logging on to learn elements of the Bengals draft that has the user name "Defense2022," and the password  "Versatility."

news

Bengals 2022 NFL Draft Picks

Dax Hill, Cam Taylor-Britt, Zach Carter, Cordell Volson, Tycen Anderson and Jeff Gunter joined the Bengals this past week. Check out all photos, videos and news related to the Bengals draft here.

Advertising