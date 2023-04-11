2023 Mock Draft Roundup 2.0 Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

The 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the Bengals are set to make their pick at number 28 in the first round. There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding this year's draft class, and we have compiled the most recent projections from various media outlets to provide you with an exclusive glimpse into potential Bengals' selections. Without further ado, let's kick off our second edition of the Mock Draft Roundup.
TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
"This would be the dream scenario for the Cincinnati Bengals, as Kincaid is the top pass-catching tight end in this class and our top-ranked player at the position overall. His 91.8 receiving grade ranked first among college tight ends in 2022."
"With offensive tackle checked off, the Bengals can give Joe Burrow an upgrade at tight end. Dalton Kincaid is a natural receiver with strong hands, YAC ability, and sought-after ball skills."
OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
"If the Bengals part with Jonah Williams, who has requested a trade, Harrison could slide in as the bookend to another former Sooner, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr."
"Harrison ran a 4.98 40-yard dash at the combine last week. You can argue all you want about the relevance of 40 times with offensive tackles, but the fact remains it was the second-fastest number posted by any offensive lineman."
CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
"Banks only had one interception last season, but he broke up 10 passes and showed off his physical traits at the combine by finishing in the top three at the position in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and broad jump."
"The Bengals hit a home run with the Cam Taylor-Britt selection, but the former Nebraska Cornhusker needs a running mate in the cornerback room. Deonte Banks is the perfect fit, as the Maryland product can match the physicality that CTB brings to the table."
TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
"Michael Mayer is the best all-around tight end in this class. He's a natural fit within the Bengals' offense, even if free agent acquisition Irv Smith Jr. stays healthy for the first time in his career."
"Mayer's average athleticism could result in him going late in the first round, where he'd be a bargain pick for the Bengals as a receiver and blocker."
2023 Draft Dey Center
The official sources of news, photos, interviews and more of Draft Dey 2023, presented by Integrity Express Logistics.