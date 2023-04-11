2023 Mock Draft Roundup 2.0 Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

Apr 11, 2023 at 10:49 AM
Web Header_DRAFT(2560x800)

The 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the Bengals are set to make their pick at number 28 in the first round. There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding this year's draft class, and we have compiled the most recent projections from various media outlets to provide you with an exclusive glimpse into potential Bengals' selections. Without further ado, let's kick off our second edition of the Mock Draft Roundup.

Dalton Kincaid - Utah
David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

PFF - Gordon McGuinness

"This would be the dream scenario for the Cincinnati Bengals, as Kincaid is the top pass-catching tight end in this class and our top-ranked player at the position overall. His 91.8 receiving grade ranked first among college tight ends in 2022."

Pro Football Network - James Fragoza

"With offensive tackle checked off, the Bengals can give Joe Burrow an upgrade at tight end. Dalton Kincaid is a natural receiver with strong hands, YAC ability, and sought-after ball skills."

Anton Harrison - Oklahoma
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

NFL.com - Eric Edholm

"If the Bengals part with Jonah Williams, who has requested a trade, Harrison could slide in as the bookend to another former Sooner, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr."

The Athletic - Jay Morrison

"Harrison ran a 4.98 40-yard dash at the combine last week. You can argue all you want about the relevance of 40 times with offensive tackles, but the fact remains it was the second-fastest number posted by any offensive lineman."

Deonte Banks - Maryland
Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

ESPN - Todd McShay

"Banks only had one interception last season, but he broke up 10 passes and showed off his physical traits at the combine by finishing in the top three at the position in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and broad jump."

Fansided - Hunter Haas

"The Bengals hit a home run with the Cam Taylor-Britt selection, but the former Nebraska Cornhusker needs a running mate in the cornerback room. Deonte Banks is the perfect fit, as the Maryland product can match the physicality that CTB brings to the table."

Michael Mayer - Notre Dame
John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

PFF - Sam Monson

"Michael Mayer is the best all-around tight end in this class. He's a natural fit within the Bengals' offense, even if free agent acquisition Irv Smith Jr. stays healthy for the first time in his career."

NFL.com - Chad Reuter

"Mayer's average athleticism could result in him going late in the first round, where he'd be a bargain pick for the Bengals as a receiver and blocker."

Website_DRAFT(2560x1440)

2023 Draft Dey Center

The official sources of news, photos, interviews and more of Draft Dey 2023, presented by Integrity Express Logistics.

Learn More

Related Content

news

2023 Mock Draft Roundup 1.0 Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 28th pick in the first round. With so much speculation and anticipation surrounding this year's draft class, we've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you an exclusive look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.

news

Bengals Set To Host UC Pro Day As They Pivot To NFL Draft

The Bengals hosting the University of Cincinnati pro day on Thursday serves as a tidy metaphor for where they are now as their offseason pivots to the NFL Draft.

news

Bengals Sign Cordell Volson

news

Bengals Sign Zach Carter

news

Bengals Sign Two Draft Picks

The Bengals today signed two draft picks -- CB Cam Taylor-Britt and DE Jeff Gunter.

news

Bengals Sign Tycen Anderson

news

Bengals Sign Dax Hill

news

From Small Town To Downtown, Bengals Rookie Cordell Volson Finds A Fit

When Bengals head coach Zac Taylor called up the rookies at the end of Friday's minicamp, the group doubled the size of Cordell Volson's graduating high school class.

But the small-school player with the biggest of dreams fit right in as he got in his first NFL work in downtown Cincinnati.

news

Draft De-Briefing As Bengals Re-Set Roster

Logging on to learn elements of the Bengals draft that has the user name "Defense2022," and the password  "Versatility."

news

Bengals 2022 NFL Draft Picks

Dax Hill, Cam Taylor-Britt, Zach Carter, Cordell Volson, Tycen Anderson and Jeff Gunter joined the Bengals this past week. Check out all photos, videos and news related to the Bengals draft here.

news

Bengals Flex Muscles In Trend-Breaking Draft

In last weekend's starry enterprise, the Bengals went where they've never gone before. Duke Tobin, the draft room captain, likes where they went.

Advertising