NFL Draft Recap: See How The Bengals Draft Class Graded

May 02, 2023 at 02:05 PM
(Left to right, top row) Myles Murphy, DJ Turner II, Jordan Battle, Charlie Jones (Left to right, Bottom row) Chase Brown, Andrei Iosivas, Brad Robbins, DJ Ivey

After the conclusion of the NFL Draft on Sunday, several media outlets throughout the league assessed the draft classes of various NFL teams. The Cincinnati Bengals selected 8 new players via the draft. Now, let us take a look at the grades received by the Bengals' 2023 draft class.

PFF.com - A

  • Murphy looked like a future top-five pick after a freshman season that saw him produce an 85.2 PFF grade.
  • Turner can flat-out fly, clocking a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.
  • Jordan Battle could be a long-term replacement for Vonn Bell.
  • Charlie Jones dropped just 2.7% of the catchable passes thrown his way in 2022 and averaged 2.70 yards per route run over the season.
  • Brown was a workhorse at Illinois with big-play speed, as his 83 forced missed tackles are second in the class behind Bijan Robinson.

NFL.com - A-

  • Murphy brings power and flashes of quickness off the edge.
  • Turner's speed and aggressiveness were worthy of a late second-round pick and Battle's a solid all-around safety.
  • A quick, reliable slot receiver and kick returner, Jones turned his transfer from Iowa to Purdue into a fourth-round draft slot.
  • Brown's toughness inside and vision to bust through a crease met the team's need for running back depth.
  • Iosivas has the potential to be a deep threat.
ESPN.com - B+

  • Murphy is going to make an impact. Mel Kiper Jr. likes Murphy's chances to be a starter in 2024 and beyond.
  • Cincinnati filled needs on Day 2. You're going to hear about the speed of Michigan cornerback DJ Turner (60) -- he ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the combine -- but he had good tape last season too.
  • Safety Jordan Battle (95) is extremely versatile; he started three years for Nick Saban's defense, so you know he has been well-coached.
  • Wide receiver Charlie Jones (131) and running back Chase Brown (163) were nice values on my board.
  • Andrei Iosivas (206) is a raw wideout from the Ivy League with a sprinter's speed in a 6-foot-3 frame.

CBSSports.com - A

  • The second-round corner D.J. Turner from Michigan is fast and can fit into Lou Anarumo's scheme.
  • The Bengals are getting younger and cheaper in the secondary, which they had to do. That works.
  • The Bengals added a pass rusher in Myles Murphy, a fast corner in Turner and a smart safety in Jordan Battle.

SportingNews.com - A

  • The Bengals "let the draft come to them" for Duke Tobin and his scouting staff.
  • It was only a mild surprise they want defense-first to help Lou Anarumo, but Murphy was a great first-round value to further their pass rush.
  • Turner and Battle also can have key coverage roles right away, given some free-agent departures.

TheRinger.com - B+

  • The Bengals had a quietly solid draft after focusing heavily on defense in the early rounds.
  • They nabbed a long, super-athletic edge rusher in the first round in Clemson's Myles Murphy, who should factor into the team's pass-rush rotation.
  • Cincy bolstered their secondary by grabbing a feisty and versatile cover corner in Michigan's DJ Turner, and later picked a tone-setting safety in Alabama's Jordan Battle.
  • I think a couple of Cincinnati's day-three picks could play roles early on, with Purdue receiver Charlie Jones bringing slot receiver skills and Illinois running back Chase Brown bringing a physical style on the ground.
