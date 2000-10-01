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2005

Oct 01, 2000 at 10:34 AM

Summary

In head coach Marvin Lewis' third season, the Bengals returned to the playoffs, winning the AFC North Division title with an 11-5 record. But Cincinnati lost 31-17 to Pittsburgh in a Wild Card round playoff game, the first postseason game at Paul Brown Stadium, and QB Carson Palmer's postseason was regrettably short. Palmer, who posted a 101.1 regular-season passer rating, a Bengals record at the time, was lost to a serious knee injury on the club's second offensive snap in the playoff game, downed by former Bengal Kimo von Oelhoffen. On the play, Palmer had launched a 66-yard completion to WR Chris Henry. In the regular season, the team won its first four games, including an 88-29 point margin in the first three. The Bengals clinched the division title in Game 14, with a 41-17 victory at Detroit. A number of club individual single-season records were set, including two that still stand through 2017 — 1458 rushing yards by HB Rudi Johnson and 10 INTs by CB Deltha O'Neal. Five Bengals were voted to the Pro Bowl, the largest Cincinnati contingent since the 1989 team placed six. The five were Palmer, O'Neal, OT Willie Anderson, K Shayne Graham and WR Chad Johnson. The season's home crowds included the top four attendance figures in franchise history to that time, headed by 66,104 for the Bengals-Steelers game on Oct. 23. Two notable Bengals "voices" passed away in '05. Phil Samp, the team's radio play-by-play man from 1968-90, died on March 10, and Tom Kinder Sr., the stadium public address announcer from 1968-2004, died on April 10.

AFC Wild Card Playoff

The atmosphere was super-charged at Paul Brown Stadium as the AFC North Champion Bengals made their first postseason appearance in 15 years. But Cincinnati was dealt a devastating blow on its second offensive play, as QB Carson Palmer was lost to a serious knee injury while completing his first NFL postseason pass — a club postseason-record 66 yards to WR Chris Henry. Backup QB Jon Kitna took over for Palmer and helped Cincinnati earn a 17-14 halftime lead, but Pittsburgh owned the second half. The Bengals' offense had just six first downs and 105 net yards in the final two periods and failed to score another point. The Steelers used a botched snap on a Bengals FG attempt and two INTs thrown by Kitna to control the second half and claim the first-ever postseason meeting between the divisional rivals. Pittsburgh, which finished second to the Bengals in the AFC North and entered the playoffs as No. 6-seeded Wild Card, went on to win Super Bowl XL.

051224-Bengals_Bills-AP_05122407355-Brian Behrman-NEW

League Rankings

Table inside Article
TOTALRUSHPASS
OFFENSE6 (358.1)11 (119.4)5 (238.8)
DEFENSE28 (338.7)20 (115.6)26 (223.1)
050819-Bengals_Redskins-AP_05081909105-Evan Vucci-NEW

Year Totals

Table inside Article
PLAYSFIRST DOWNSNET YDS RUSHNET YDS PASSTOTAL NET YDSPTS
OFFENSE1018342191038205730421
DEFENSE976321185035695419350
051106-Bengals_Ravens-AP_05110606242-Chris Gardner-NEW

Individual Leaders

Table inside Article
PLAYERCATEGORY
Shayne GrahamScoring
Carson PalmerPassing
Rudi JohnsonRushing
Chad JohnsonReceptions
Chad JohnsonReceiving Yards
Kyle LarsonPunting
Keiwan RatliffPunt Returns
Tab PerryKickoff Returns
Shayne GrahamField Goals
Deltha O’NealInterceptions
Justin SmithSacks
051009-Bengals_Jaguars-AP_051009012959-Phil Coale-NEW

Coaching Staff

Table inside Article
COACHPOSITION
Marvin LewisHead Coach
Paul AlexanderAssistant Head Coach / Offensive Line
Jim AndersonRunning Backs
Bob BratkowskiOffensive Coordinator
Chuck BresnahanDefensive Coordinator
Louie CioffiAssistant Defensive Backs
Kevin CoyleDefensive Backs
Paul GuentherStaff Assistant
Jay HayesDefensive Line
Jonathan HayesTight Ends
Ricky HunleyLinebackers
Hue JacksonWide Receivers
Chip MortonStrength and Conditioning
Ray OliverAssistant Strength and Conditioning
Darrin SimmonsSpecial Teams
Bob SuraceAssistant Offensive Line
Ken ZampeseQuarterbacks
051106-Bengals_Ravens-AP_05110604128-AP_Photo-Chris_Gardner-NEW

2005 NFL Draft: April 23 - 24

Table inside Article
ROUNDPLAYERPOSITIONCOLLEGESELECTION NUMBER
1David PollackLBGeorgia17
2Odell ThurmanLBGeorgia48
3Chris HenryWRWest Virginia83
4Eric GhiaciucCCentral Michigan119
5Adam KieftOTCentral Michigan153
6Tab PerryWRUCLA190
7Jonathan FaneneDEUtah233
050911-Bengals_Browns-AP_05091104964-Jamie-Andrea Yanak-NEW

Pro Bowl

Players selected for the 2005 Pro Bowl: OT Willie Anderson, K Shayne Graham, WR Chad Johnson, CB Deltha O'Neal, QB Carson Palmer

051114-Bengals_Ravens-AP_05111407134-Tony Tribble-NEW

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