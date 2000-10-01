 Skip to main content
Advertising

2003

Oct 01, 2000 at 10:34 AM

Summary

The Bengals launched a new era on Jan. 14, when Marvin Lewis was hired as the ninth head coach in franchise history. "We've turned over a new leaf," said Bengals president Mike Brown, and the Bengals have had no other coach since. Lewis has become the franchise's all-time leader in tenure (15 seasons through 2017) and wins (125). At the time of his hiring, Lewis was the eighth African-American to be named an NFL head coach. Architect of the Baltimore Ravens' record-setting Super Bowl defense in 2000, Lewis received a broad mandate from Bengals ownership to implement his program, and the team finished 8-8, six games better than the 2-14 Bengals of 2002. Though the Bengals missed the playoffs — eliminated on the final weekend of the season — their six-game improvement was the biggest of any NFL team from '02 to '03. It was also the second-biggest one-year improvement in Bengals history. Lewis finished second to Bill Belichick, coach of the World Champion New England Patriots, in Associated Press voting for NFL Coach of the Year. The season included the four largest pro sports crowds in Cincinnati history (to that time), topped by 65,362 on Dec. 28 vs. Cleveland, and the highlight game was a 24-19 win on Nov. 16 over an unbeaten (9-0) Kansas City team. The Chiefs game started what would be a Bengals-record streak of 57 consecutive home sellouts in regular season and postseason. WR Chad Johnson, who led the AFC with 1355 receiving yards, signed a five-year contract extension in November. Prior to the season, the Bengals had the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft for the third time in team history, and the club chose Southern California QB Carson Palmer. Palmer was signed on April 24, just before the actual draft, as the Bengals took the option to execute an early signing. Palmer did not play as a rookie, as veteran Jon Kitna was the only NFL QB to play every offensive snap for his team, but Palmer would go on to set numerous Bengals passing records, beginning his playing career in 2004. QB Akili Smith, an unsuccessful first-round QB choice in 1999, was released on June 2. In an ironic twist for longtime Bengals followers, the club prior to the season hired Ricky Hunley as LBs coach. Hunley was a Bengals first-round draft choice as a player (LB) in 1984, but he never signed with Cincinnati, staging the longest holdout in franchise history before being traded to Denver on Oct. 9, 1984.

031029-Bengals_Seahawks-AP_03102903170-Tony Tribble-NEW

League Rankings

Table inside Article
TOTALRUSHPASS
OFFENSE13 (333.1)13 (124.2)12 (208.9)
DEFENSE28 (351.3)25 (tied) (138.6)24 (212.6)
030928-Bengals_Browns-AP_03100502384-Kevin Rivoli-NEW

Year Totals

Table inside Article
PLAYSFIRST DOWNSNET YDS RUSHNET YDS PASSTOTAL NET YDSPTS
OFFENSE1038313198733425329346
DEFENSE999320221834025620384
031125-Bengals-AP_03112505723-Al Behrman-NEW

Individual Leaders

Table inside Article
PLAYERCATEGORY
Shayne GrahamScoring
Jon KitnaPassing
Rudi JohnsonRushing
Chad JohnsonReceptions
Chad JohnsonReceiving Yards
Kyle RichardsonPunting
Peter WarrickPunt Returns
Brandon BennettKickoff Returns
Shayne GrahamField Goals
Tory JamesInterceptions
Duane Clemons, John ThorntonSacks
030914-Bengals_Raiders-AP_03091402073-Marcio Jose Sanchez-NEW

Coaching Staff

Table inside Article
COACHPOSITION
Marvin LewisHead Coach
Paul AlexanderAssistant Head Coach / Offensive Line
Jim AndersonRunning Backs
Bob BratkowskiOffensive Coordinator
Louie CioffiAssistant Defensive Backs
Kevin CoyleDefensive Backs
Leslie FrazierDefensive Coordinator
Jay HayesDefensive Line
Jonathan HayesTight Ends
Ricky HunleyLinebackers
Chip MortonStrength and Conditioning
Kurtis ShultzAssistant Strength and Conditioning
Darrin SimmonsSpecial Teams
Bob SuraceOffensive Assistant
Alex WoodWide Receivers
Ken ZampeseQuarterbacks
030914-Bengals_Raiders-AP_03091402073-Marcio Jose Sanchez-NEW

2003 NFL Draft: April 26 - 27

Table inside Article
ROUNDPLAYERPOSITIONCOLLEGESELECTION NUMBER
1Carson PalmerQBSouthern California1
2Eric SteinbachGIowa33
3Kelley WashingtonWRTennessee65
4aDennis WeathersbyCBOregon State98
4bJeremi Johnson (acquired from New Orleans in trade on 8-31-02)FBWestern Kentucky118
5Khalid AbdullahOLBMars Hill136
6Langston MooreDTSouth Carolina174
7aScott KooistraOTNorth Carolina State215
7bElton PattersonDECentral Florida*259

*NOTE: The Bengals received one compensatory pick (No. 259).

031228-Bengals_Browns-AP_03122801251-Tom Uhlman-NEW

Pro Bowl

Players selected for the 2003 Pro Bowl: OT Willie Anderson, WR Chad Johnson

030928-Bengals_Browns-AP_03092803762-Ron Schwane-NEW

Related Content

news

Bengals Have History of Winning With Added Experience, Expertise From New Vets Dexter Lawrence II And Jonathan Allen

As the Bengals left for the summer this week with Dexter Lawrence II and Jonathan Allen conducting simultaneous exit interviews at their lockers, a whiff of nostalgia ocean-breezed through Paycor Stadium.

news

Quick Hits | Bengals Break Into Summer With Spring In Their Step

The Bengals broke camp a day early Wednesday after one of their most optimistic springs in recent history.

news

How 'Mean' Joe Altered Burrow's Leadership Style To Fit Bengals' Urgency As Teammates Approve

After the Bengals broke for the summer Wednesday, Joe Burrow talked about how their "great," offseason changed his style of leadership.

news

Quick Hits | Bengals Open Up Mandatory Minicamp as Josh Newton Locks Down

The Bengals opened their 2026 mandatory minicamp Tuesday at Kettering Health Practice Fields.

Advertising