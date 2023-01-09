Quick Hits: Damar's Trip Home Has Bengals Amazed And Grateful; 'Maximizing The Moment'; Franchise Postseason Career Records In Jeopardy; Cappa Update

Not even a week.

That's the thing that struck head coach Zac Taylor about Bills safety Damar Hamlin leaving the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday and going back to Buffalo to continue his rehab.

"Let me just think about it," Taylor said at his Monday afternoon news conference at Paycor Stadium, knowing it was just before 9 p.m. last Monday right outside the door that Hamlin was revived after being felled by a cardiac arrest.

"There's no one in this room that would have expected he would be in Buffalo, what we saw even Tuesday morning. So, God is great. He works miracles. This was certainly a miracle. There's no question. Just the further it goes, you can't say it enough the people that responded on the scene gave him his best chance to do this. And anything less and we probably wouldn't be talking about this. And so, they were ready for the moment, composed and just an amazing moment for Damar."

DFENSIVE VOICES: With the Bengals hosting Sunday night's (8:15-Cincinnati's Channel 5) AFC Wild Card game against the Ravens, two defensive captains met the media Monday through Zoom.

Strong safety Vonn Bell reflected on the moments sitting on the bench in the aftermath of Super Bowl LVI back in February while nose tackle DJ Reader talked about the defense forcing nine turnovers in the last three games.

Bell: "You never forget the feeling … We just fought back, like again, just fought back to get to this moment. Really honing in on this moment, really just trying to finish the moment. They talked about it in training camp about maximizing the moment. And that's what we're in right now. Just learning that from last year, going through the situation of the playoffs and going to the Super Bowl and really working back to it, it's a testament to us and a testament to the guys in the locker room … really just having that 'not finished' mindset and really want guys to keep on going, keep on thriving and really just finish the job. "