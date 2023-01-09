Where There's Smoke, There's Bengals' Championship Chemistry As NFL Playoffs Open

As president Mike Brown, director of player personnel Duke Tobin and head coach Zac Taylor built these back-to-back AFC North champion Bengals, the idea was to make the spine of the roster college captains and seasoned NFL winners.

Like center Ted Karras, a two-time Super Bowl champion with Bill Belichick's Patriots.

On Sunday's last day of the regular season, Karras' old team missed the playoffs with a loss in Buffalo while Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow welcomed him to the postseason by handing him a cigar as playmaker Ja'Marr Chase advised, "Smoke 'em if you got 'em."

"Bill was not a big cigar guy in the locker room," said Karras, when asked if this was his first celebratory cigar of his five division titles. "This organization is fantastic. Such a different perspective and refreshing year. I'm so excited to be here and grateful I've got this opportunity."

This breath of fresh air blowing through the NFL cut through Paycor Stadium in the Bengals' disjointed but decisive 27-16 victory over the Ravens Sunday, giving them back-to-back division titles for the first time in history and head coach Zac Taylor as many division crowns as Paul Brown and Sam Wyche in Bengals annals and more than Belichick, Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, Pete Carroll, Sean McVay and Sean Payton in the 2020s.

And as many as Tom Brady in the decade.

Karras' refreshing air is rushing through a window that Burrow says isn't closing any time soon.

"The window is my whole career. Everybody that we have in that locker room — all the coaches we have — things are going to change year-to-year, but our window is always open," Burrow said. "I know the guys that we have in the locker room. Like I said, it's going to change year-to-year but I'd like to think that a lot of guys in there will be around for a long time. We've won a lot of football, played a lot of football together. We've got great players in there."

The fact that the victory was disjointed over a team that sat many of its best players didn't take away from the significance. It's the AFC North, man, where analytics go to die.

Indeed, it is running back Joe Mixon's coin flip in the end zone to celebrate the game's first touchdown that tweaked the NFL's decision to change the rules on them two days before the game that defines how the Bengals' have confidently barged into the game's elite the past two seasons.

And Taylor, who reads his room as well as anyone in the league, pushed just the right us-against-them button when he pulled out a clip from the movie "Gladiator," Saturday night.