Big Willie Joins Munoz To Book End Bengals Ring Of Honor

He began the century signing the richest contract ever for an offensive lineman and was in the process of allowing just 16 sacks in his 13 seasons. In 17 games against 11 of the top 12 sackers of all-time, Anderson allowed one sack and that was to all-time leader Bruce Smith in the last seconds of a rout in Anderson's rookie year of 1996.

But it was that 2000 season that proved he was just as dominant in the run game. During that season, Bengals running back Corey Dillon rushed for 1,435 yards on 4.6 yards per carry for a team whose No. 1 quarterback averaged 4.7 yards per pass.

With Anderson paving the way on many of his 22 carries during a day the Bengals completed two passes, Dillon broke one of the NFL's hallowed marks when he took down Walter Payton's 23-year-old single-game rushing record with 278 yards in the Bengals' first PBS win.

"I consider him to be right there as the best right tackle of his generation," Pro Football Hall of Fame rusher Michael Strahan told Bengals.com last year. "When I found out Willie wasn't in the Hall of Fame, I was surprised. Unbeatable."

It would take the arrival of head coach Marvin Lewis in 2003, but that win over the Broncos ordained that The Paul would rock with many significant moments.

"The 2000s were a turning point in the organization. You could see the needle move and start to go to the other side," says the newly-bearded Anderson, a svelte 310 pounds, down 40 pounds from his playing days. "That started with Marvin getting here and guys buying into his system."

Anderson, an offensive line savant with a sharp wit, emerged as Lewis' quintessential locker-room leader. It's also fitting that the Ring's first 21st century player is one of the most readable and popular Bengals on Twitter.

"I was publicly saying it when they announced (the Ring) last year," Anderson says. "I was saying I think a lot of the older guys should go in first. They're the reason the organization is standing."

So Anderson is clearly moved that the fans saw his game was good enough to put in a Ring so quickly that already has Pro Football Hall of Fame left tackle Anthony Munoz.

"This organization is pretty much built on how well their (offensive) lineman play. For the fans to pick that, to me that was an honor," Anderson says. "The best player in team history is an offensive lineman and a guy who set the standard for me and the rest of the guys individually and as a group to follow."

Anderson says Munoz did more than that for him. He always had a good relationship with the GOAT and still remembers a great, long talk they had early in his career when they bumped into each other at the Atlanta airport when they were on the same night flight to Cincinnati.

But Munoz is also an analyst (he still does the Bengals preseason TV games) and early on Anderson read a quote from Munoz that was critical about his weight.

"I forget what he said," Anderson says. "I took it as constructive criticism. He was right. I was overweight. I'm glad he said it. It motivated me.

"It woke me up. I was so mad. It woke me up. 'I'm going to play at a level to make him see I'm worthy of the first-round pick. The 10th pick in the draft. I'm not going to be another Bengals bust.' … If I don't wake up, I don't think (the rest) happens."

Anderson says he also had help from another old tackle during that ever so brief rocky stretch of his rookie season. Anderson's first start came at left tackle in San Francisco against Hall-of-Famer Chris Doleman and Big Willie shut him down.