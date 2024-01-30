Quick Hits: Bengals CB Coach Charles Burks Turns Senior Bowl Assignment Into Field Trip; Bengals Moving The Chains; Is The Next Iosivas Here?

MOBILE., Ala _ The last time Charles Burks coached here in the Senior Bowl three years ago, he was in charge of the Dolphins cornerbacks and first caught the eye of Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Now he's Anarumo's secondary coach in Cincinnati and even though he's coaching the cornerbacks of the National team, Burks is treating the week as if he's the defensive coordinator.

That's the job Burks says Bengals head coach Zac Taylor recommended him for at the biggest college all-star game of them all. When the title went to a former Bengals cornerbacks coach in Daronte Jones, the Vikings' current passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach, Burks, as he is known to do, has been thinking about his approach.

"I'm going to try and approach it like I'm the defensive coordinator for an NFL team," said Burks Monday, his team taking the field first at Tuesday morning's practice at Hancock Whitney Field in the runup to Sunday's 1 p.m. game on NFL Network.

"I'm going to pay attention to the defensive linemen. I'm going to pay attention to the linebackers. I'm going to do my own writeups after practice. Regardless of my title, I can always create responsibilities for myself and get myself prepared for the next stage of my career."

The Bengals have drafted 12 players out of this game since Zac Taylor became head coach five years ago. The coaching staff no longer attends, but Burks plans to bring back plenty of intel for the scouts in a bid to bring in a couple more.

"I'll be trying to look at both sides of the ball. Try to watch both teams. Get familiar with the names," Burks says. "One thing when you transition to a coordinator and out of a position coach, you have to look at the whole thing with the volume of names and the retention of the details and get familiar with the entire unit."

Burks has already one starting cornerback plucked out of the Senior Bowl when the Bengals took Cam Taylor-Britt in the 2022 second round and the one he's got in the first-second-round range this week in Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell, ranked sixth on the cornerback board by NFLDraftBuzz.com. He's also got the ninth in Penn State's Kalen King.