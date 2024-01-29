As Senior Bowl Evolves, Bengals' Scouts Keep Eye On The Basics With Exhibit A: Andrei Iosivas

For the first time in the 75 years of the game, underclassmen are allowed and Bengals scouts like senior personnel executive Trey Brown are set to chronicle what that means to the talent level. Before, only fourth-year juniors with a degree could play. They've already seen the Senior Bowl evolve with the influx of NIL money into the college game, as well as extra eligibility because of the pandemic. The numbers of declared underclassmen throughout the draft have dipped.

"We'll find out," says Brown of how the addition of the younger players in Mobile impacts the talent. "One thing that is consistent is that we get a chance to see the top players from around the country go head-to-head with each other. High-end competition. Maybe the one thing that is different is the last couple of years a lot of these top players have had the opportunity to go back to school and weigh their options financially. Now you have to wait and see who attends these all-star games.

"This is really the first time coming out of the fall where we kind of get a confirmation of what the initial draft class is going to look like. Going into it, I would think some of these all-star games are supplementing some of those top senior prospects that end up going back to school or have the extra COVID year. They supplement some of those guys with the top junior prospects now that the juniors can play."

But while there are going to be more younger players, and perhaps less polished, there is also going to be that class of player who chose to stay a year longer.

"The NIL packages that these colleges can put together take some of that financial burden off of a player and they can go back to college for another year and develop their game," Potts says. "We may be getting them a year later, but in some ways it could make our jobs a little bit easier. Less of an element of projection, projecting their traits to what this guy could be two, three, four years down the road, and maybe they're a year closer to a finished product when we get them in some of those cases."