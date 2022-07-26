Color Rush is Back for Thursday Night Football in 2022

Jul 26, 2022 at 11:30 AM
WhiteBengal-Presser(2560x1440)

The White Bengal helmet, unveiled last week to widespread positive reception on social media, was designed with the biggest stage in mind.

That is why the first ever White Bengal game will be under the lights of Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Cincinnati is set to introduce the look in front of a national audience when it takes on the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Week 4_Miami

Dolphins at Bengals

Thursday, September 29 | 8:15 EST

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

All fans are encouraged to participate in the White Bengal theme by wearing White Bengal gear, which will be available at the Pro Shop beginning Wednesday, July 27.

When the NFL approved the use of alternate helmets beginning in the 2022 season, the revised policy allowed teams to pair a new helmet with their alternate, classic or Color Rush uniforms. The Bengals chose to bring back the fan-favorite Color Rush look.

Cincinnati wore the Color Rush uniform, a white jersey/pant combination featuring black stripes and black lettering, seven times from 2016-20. Paired with the White Bengal helmet, the team will run out of the tunnel on Sept. 29 donning a brand new look at one of the league's most historic and recognizable designs.

072622-White-Bengal-Thumb

The Tale of the White Bengal

Listen in on the tale of the White Bengal and how it will appear in the Jungle in 2022.

The Bengals today signed two draft picks -- CB Cam Taylor-Britt and DE Jeff Gunter.

