What Tee Higgins And Zac Taylor Said After Round Two

What was it like for you and the coaching staff at the end of last night and up to this moment leading up to this pick?

"We didn't talk about it last night, to be honest with you. We all tried to get some sleep. It's difficult, knowing your mind is racing. But now you get to see what the board's going to look like. I know I had a hard time going to sleep last night, but you wake up fresh this morning. You have a chance to visit with the entire organization. We talked about all the scenarios, and this is the one we all felt very good about. So, it's good. This won't happen every year, where we get to have the first pick of the day, but it does allow you to really talk thoroughly through everything – not that we haven't been doing that. We've been doing that the last couple of weeks, so some of it's a little bit redundant. But we just want to make sure we're all on the same page, and we were. So we're all excited about this pick."

Burrow said it would be great if you added a receiver in the early rounds. Is that something you take into consideration in making selections, so you can support him with a player in the same draft class?

I'll be honest – if he said that quote, I missed it. I tried to listen to most of his press conference last night, but that didn't factor into anything we would do. We've put in a lot of leg work as far as the scouting department and coaches (are concerned). We feel very confident in the decisions we'll make, and so I know that our players in the building trust that we're going to make the right decisions to help them play their best. But it's good to have a young quarterback come in the building, and a young receiver come in the building. But again, we just want to continue to add weapons for whoever is rolled out there on offense."

How surprised were you that Higgins was available at the start of Round 2?

"I certainly thought there was a great chance he was gone at the end of the first round, and that we wouldn't have a chance to talk about him. There are a lot of good players that are still on the board at this moment. I guess you can't say that you're surprised there was somebody there you were going to love, and Tee happened to be that guy."

Were there not that many offers to trade with so many talented players on the board? Does the depth of the draft factor into those conversations?

"I'm not sure how else to say it, but it was just all about Tee, to be honest with you. There was just a guy there that we felt really good about that's going to help us immediately and we didn't score enough points on offense last year. We didn't get enough stops on defense, so you go and add a bunch of players in free agency on defense. And so far in the draft, we've added two guys on offense. We just feel like we're helping ourselves improve in a lot of areas and get better at some things we didn't do so well last fall."

How anxious are you to have your receiving corps on the field working together?

"That would be great if we could do it on May 18, as is scheduled right now. But again, you've got to be realistic. We don't know what it's going to look like, so we've just got to be patient and trust that when that time comes, these guys are going to be putting in the work the best way that they can in whatever space they have available to them. We'll continue to teach virtually and tell them how we want these routes run and what the depths are, and coach them as best we can that way and trust they're going to spend their own time to perfect the craft physically."

Did you talk to Higgins' high school coaches as well during this pre-draft process?

"No, I didn't personally. Our scouts do a great job of talking to a lot of guys in the area. Specifically for me, I just talked to Dabo (Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney)."

You had your family with you for these first two picks. What's it like to have them there with you for this experience?

"It's unique. It may never happen again. So you could see all the guys with families last night were taking advantage of it. It's rare. I think it's appropriate. Everyone's at home. No one can be with you, other than Wilson (Bengals network administrator Medder) from our IT department. He's right here with me, but the rest is just family. They get to enjoy the moment, and they don't get in the way. They know how to handle the situation the right way, and so it's nice to get a chance to get them in the room and enjoy it. You saw Duke's (Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin) family on TV. It's funny, because I've got Duke on Zoom, and I can only see his face. I didn't know until I saw on ESPN that he's got his whole crew hiding behind him. It feels like I've been on Zoom with them for about the last 48 hours, and I had no idea. It's fun to enjoy those moments. It's important. It's appropriate, and so we tried to make the most of it. You won't see them again for the rest of the night, but I thought I could sneak them in there for that first pick."

Who did your son, Brooks, want you to take at pick No. 33?

"Brooks had some unique trade situations that he was looking to try to manufacture. But ultimately, I told him about 20 minutes before it happened, 'Hey, if you could pick a receiver, who would you take?' And it was Tee Higgins. I said, 'That's a good pick right there.' So it worked out."

You mentioned a lot of traits you liked about Higgins. Was there one that sold you on him above all others the most?