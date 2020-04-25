2020 NFL Draft | Presented by Bose

Seventh Round: Bengals Grab Another Linebacker Taking Markus Bailey From Purdue

Apr 25, 2020 at 05:29 PM
Michael LaPlaca

Digital Media Specialist

181001-Bailey-Markus_coverage (AP)
AJ MAST
Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey (21) during an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The Bengals selected their third linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft taking Purdue's Markus Bailey in the seventh round.

Photo Gallery | Markus Bailey | Seventh Round

Take a look at some of the top images of the Bengals seventh round selection, linebacker Markus Bailey from Purdue.

191001-Bailey-Markus_coverage (AP)
1 / 8
Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue's Markus Bailey against Minnesota in the first half of a NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
2 / 8

Purdue's Markus Bailey against Minnesota in the first half of a NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey (21) lines up against Boston College during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Purdue defeated Boston College 30-13. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 8

Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey (21) lines up against Boston College during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Purdue defeated Boston College 30-13. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey (21) during an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
4 / 8

Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey (21) during an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ MAST
Purdue's Markus Bailey (21) intercepts a pass intended by Indiana's Mitchell Paige (87) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
5 / 8

Purdue's Markus Bailey (21) intercepts a pass intended by Indiana's Mitchell Paige (87) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey (21) tackles Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Michigan defeated Purdue. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 8

Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey (21) tackles Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Michigan defeated Purdue. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey (21) during an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
7 / 8

Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey (21) during an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ MAST
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) carries the ball against Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Purdue won 42-28. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
8 / 8

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) carries the ball against Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Purdue won 42-28. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Nati Harnik/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
"Markus Bailey's tape is second-round quality tape," said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. "When you watch him, he plays with twitch, plays with explosiveness, he's got instincts - you see it show up on screens. He's got a great feel for finding the football."

Bailey missed most of his senior season with the Boilermakers because of an ACL tear, the second season he lost to knee issues. He started 40 games and finished his career with 324 tackles, 14.5 sacks and six interceptions. 

Bailey, a Columbus, Ohio native, served as a team co-captain his senior year and was a semifinalist for Campbell Trophy, presented to nation's top football scholar-athlete.

