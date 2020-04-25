Seventh Round: Bengals Grab Another Linebacker Taking Markus Bailey From Purdue

The Bengals selected their third linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft taking Purdue's Markus Bailey in the seventh round.
Take a look at some of the top images of the Bengals seventh round selection, linebacker Markus Bailey from Purdue.
"Markus Bailey's tape is second-round quality tape," said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. "When you watch him, he plays with twitch, plays with explosiveness, he's got instincts - you see it show up on screens. He's got a great feel for finding the football."
Bailey missed most of his senior season with the Boilermakers because of an ACL tear, the second season he lost to knee issues. He started 40 games and finished his career with 324 tackles, 14.5 sacks and six interceptions.
Bailey, a Columbus, Ohio native, served as a team co-captain his senior year and was a semifinalist for Campbell Trophy, presented to nation's top football scholar-athlete.