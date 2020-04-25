Seventh Round: Bengals Grab Another Linebacker Taking Markus Bailey From Purdue

news

The Joe Burrow Draft is in the books and fittingly it seems to be as much about intelligence and intangibles as much as it is innate physical talent. They'll have to start calling Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin "Captain Obvious." After Burrow, they drafted five more captains and, naturally, the last one, Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey, is a co-captain pursuing his master's in leadership to end a draft CBS made them the big winner, and The Sporting News gave them an A-plus while USA Today, Sports Illustrated and SB Nation all weighed in at A-minus.