Bengals Raft of 'A' Draft Grades Courtesy of Captain's 'C'

But he would certainly understand what Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is trying to do with his locker room after going though a 2-14 season last year in his rookie season.

"We're not just trying to win games — we're trying to win championships," Taylor said. "Ultimately, you have to think long-term with that championship mindset. People that are willing to work harder than any team in the league. We feel like we've added the right people. Not for one second did we compromise talent with the guys we added.

"Sometimes you can say someone is a high character guy, but you maybe have to research to find out if the talent is good enough. Our staff did an excellent job of finding the right guys with combinations of both things — character and talent. That's going to make us a better team."

Taylor has been talking about changing the brew in the locker room ever since his first season got off to a rocky start. They were good guys last year, don't get him wrong. Hard-trying guys that played to the gun. Love those guys.

But he's looking for an edge. Edgy good guys. He certainly seems to have sharpened something after last month's free-agent haul netted six defensive players that were coming off play-off teams, a draft that started off with two foes that stared down each other in the national championship game in Burrow and Higgins and five straight captains off the board, including Davis-Gaither, the guy the Bengals coaches appointed captain of the defense at the Senior Bowl.