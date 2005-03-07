Welcome To The Ben-Gals

Mar 07, 2005 at 03:55 PM

The Cincinnati Ben-Gals have played a major role in the Bengals organization year after year since 1968. On the field, these ladies perform in front of more than 60,000 fans at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Ben-Gals have appeared at charity functions, conventions, grand openings, trade shows, and other charitable and civic causes each year. These ladies are young professionals who not only are involved in their own careers, but they are also involved in events throughout the community.

Become a part of the NFL Cincinnati Ben-Gal Sisterhood! Tryout for the 2020 Squad and be a part of the fun in the Jungle at Paul Brown Stadium!

