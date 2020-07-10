Week In Review: A Helping Hand
Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow announced the creation of the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, a program to help eradicate food insecurity in southeastern Ohio. The endowment is a mix of donations from the public and matching funds that has raised $700,000 to go toward buying food and financing other programming to help the Athens County Food Pantry.
Bengals.com Top 10 Media Go-To Guys
The list of the top 10 Bengals who in this century were the media's go-to guys no matter the score. Among the factors were availability, quotability and availability. In order to be considered you've got be in front of your locker win or lose, be on call after hours and have something to say other than, "We're going to take it one week at a time."
10 Interesting Facts About The 1981 Bengals
Led by quarterback Ken Anderson, the 1981 Most Valuable Player and Comeback Player of the Year, the Bengals went 12-4 in the regular season and advanced to its first Super Bowl in franchise history. Digging deeper into the numbers, here are 10 surprising notes about one of the greatest teams in Bengals history.
Bengals Booth Podcast: Going Through Changes
It's the "Going Through Changes" edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast as broadcaster Dan Hoard discusses Cincinnati's many changes for the 2020 season with two guests: NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger and linebacker Josh Bynes. Listen to the podcast with the link above.