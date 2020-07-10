Burrow Follows Through On First Throw With Hunger Fund

The 32 seconds that rocked a region late last year has turned into what Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow hopes is an endless string of years that keeps giving when on Thursday he unveiled the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.

Burrow, who grew up about 150 minutes from Paul Brown Stadium straight down Ohio Route 32 amid the economic challenges of Athens, Ohio, delivered a clarion call to help defeat hunger and poverty during last December's emotional Heisman Trophy acceptance speech.

"Coming from southeast Ohio it's a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average," Burrow said during those 32 seconds that night he made Athens cry and the nation nod. "There's so many people there that don't have a lot and I'm up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too."

Those words inspired Will Drabold the next morning to post a Facebook fundraiser for the Athens County Food Pantry in Burrow's honor. A total of $650,000 later, a legend was born.

Drabold, 25, an Athens High School grad who stayed home to help make changes as a political consultant, still sounded amazed on the first day of a foundation focused on growing Appalachia's financial roots.

"Delivering long term to fight for what Joe talked about. Doing something meaningful with that," Drabold said Thursday. "I was in the background, but I couldn't be happier with how it turned out. To have a permanent stream of thousands of dollars a year to fight hunger in the region out of a Facebook post?"