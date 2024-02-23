2024 Upgrades at Paycor Stadium Include New Locker Room and Field

"We view it as the players' office, where they go to work every day, and we believe this meets their every need now and, in the future," Brickner says. "Until then, no one is going to miss a beat. Locker rooms B and C allow us to operate like we have. You only have one chance to make a first impression and we're going to make sure it's completed before we make that first impression."

The locker room renovation and field installation are just two of several offseason projects underway in the building, according to stadium managing director Steve Johnson.

New club seats, updated concessions equipment and an upgraded stadium TV system are among the major gameday enhancements, as well as the plaza expansion outside of Gate D by Elm Street, which aims to open up the stadium to fans more easily and drive more connectivity with The Banks.

"Because of the changes in the dynamic of the city with the entertainment district down the road, we're basically tripling the size of the entrance," Johnson says. "It allows fans much easier passage in and out of the stadium."