New FieldTurf To Be Installed at Paycor Stadium for 2024 Season

In an ongoing effort to maintain Paycor Stadium at the highest levels, a new FieldTurf field will be installed as part of offseason stadium upgrades. The selection comes after a thorough review process that considered the major players in the artificial turf industry, collaboration with the NFL and its testing requirements, and stadium and football experts. Player safety and performance data drove the selection of a monofilament product, consistent with NFL recommendations.

Hamilton County Commissioners approved the project at today's commission meeting as part of the stadium improvements funding that was approved in the winter.

"Hamilton County and the Bengals are committed to providing a top-level playing surface for NFL games, and this step confirms that commitment," said Paycor Stadium Managing Director Steve Johnson. "The field will be installed in time for the entire 2024 NFL season."

Paycor Stadium will install a new FieldTurf CORE system for the upcoming season. This marks a reunion with FieldTurf, which previously served as the stadium's surface from 2004 to 2011. With this upgrade, the Bengals become the eighth NFL team to trust FieldTurf, a best-in-class provider, for their home field, following the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.

"We are honored to return to Cincinnati, renewing a vastly successful partnership," said Eric Daliere, President – Tarkett North America & Tarkett Sports. "This project highlights FieldTurf's unwavering dedication to delivering superior performance and innovation at the highest level. With regional offices in Ohio, our local and national teams are thrilled to once again be the surface of choice for such a storied franchise."

FieldTurf systems are renowned for quality, safety, and performance.

FieldTurf is a world leader in artificial turf, with over 25,000 installations worldwide. Trusted at every level, FieldTurf is at the surface of elite football programs across the country.

In the NFL, FieldTurf is the trusted choice of 12 teams. The Bengals, Falcons, Giants, Jets, Lions, Panthers, Patriots and Seahawks play on FieldTurf, while the Buccaneers, Eagles, Packers and Steelers practice on FieldTurf.

In the NCAA, over 1500 programs trust FieldTurf, including powerhouse football programs Michigan, Notre Dame, Utah and Oregon, to name a few.