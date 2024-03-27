Construction Begins on New Field at Paycor Stadium

Construction kicked off this week for a new field at Paycor Stadium.

In an ongoing effort to maintain Paycor Stadium at the highest levels, a new FieldTurf CORE system will be installed as part of offseason stadium upgrades.

The selection comes after a thorough review process that considered the major players in the artificial turf industry, collaboration with the NFL and its testing requirements, and stadium and football experts.

Player safety and performance data drove the selection of a monofilament product, consistent with NFL recommendations.