Bengals Invest In Paycor Stadium To Create Best-In-Class Gameday Experience

The Bengals continue to invest in Paycor Stadium to create a best-in-class gameday experience that currently ranks as one of the top atmospheres in the NFL. According to the NFL's league-wide Voice of the Fan survey, the Bengals rank in the Top 5 in Season Ticket Member satisfaction and game entertainment with exciting enhancements being added this season.

Fans will notice the vibrancy of "The Jungle" and "Cincinnati City" themes throughout Paycor Stadium highlighted by new banners welcoming fans at Gate A and two reimagined bars on the east and west sidelines. Upgraded concession stands and enhanced self-service express markets have been strategically placed throughout the stadium to reduce lines and increase speed of service. New videoboards across the upper and lower stadium bowls will add energy to the gameday atmosphere. And fans can take photos on the jungle-themed media day set used by Bengals players.