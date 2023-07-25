Bengals Invest In Paycor Stadium To Create Best-In-Class Gameday Experience

The Bengals continue to invest in Paycor Stadium to create a best-in-class gameday experience that currently ranks as one of the top atmospheres in the NFL. According to the NFL's league-wide Voice of the Fan survey, the Bengals rank in the Top 5 in Season Ticket Member satisfaction and game entertainment with exciting enhancements being added this season.
Fans will notice the vibrancy of "The Jungle" and "Cincinnati City" themes throughout Paycor Stadium highlighted by new banners welcoming fans at Gate A and two reimagined bars on the east and west sidelines. Upgraded concession stands and enhanced self-service express markets have been strategically placed throughout the stadium to reduce lines and increase speed of service. New videoboards across the upper and lower stadium bowls will add energy to the gameday atmosphere. And fans can take photos on the jungle-themed media day set used by Bengals players.
Tune in this fall to "From the Jungle: Bengals All Access" – a new 30-minute documentary show – for a behind-the-scenes look at the exciting transformation taking place throughout Paycor Stadium in time for the home opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 17. Fans may purchase tickets for all home games at bengals.com/tickets or by calling Bengals Fan Relations at (513) 621-8383.
Elevated Fan Experiences
New banners, graphics and murals will be installed throughout Paycor Stadium to add energy and excitement. Paycor Stadium will introduce an all-new east sideline destination bar, providing fans with a welcoming social hub to enjoy drinks and connect with fellow Bengals fans. A Cincinnati-themed mural, created by a local Cincinnati artist, will be a main focal point on the east side of the stadium. Fans will feel like they are in the jungle when walking through the west side of the stadium. The west sideline will feature the Jungle Bar, a complete reimagination of the Queen City Taphouse. Canopy Crazies can visit The Perch for grab-and-go drinks on either side of the stadium.
The media day set will be a can't miss photo opportunity. Fans can take photos on the same jungle-themed set used by Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and all the Bengals players featured in gameday hype videos.
New videoboards featuring an entirely new LED interface will wrap around the upper and lower stadium bowls creating more opportunities to showcase engaging content on gameday.
An interactive map on the Bengals App will enhance ease of navigation throughout Paycor Stadium for fans, ensuring seamless and convenient wayfinding with step-by-step directions to seats, concessions and more.
Upgraded Concessions
The Bengals and Jungle Hospitality powered by Aramark Sports + Entertainment, premier food and beverage provider, are elevating the fan experience through an enticing selection of new offerings.
There is a fresh look and feel across all concession stands, with a focus on gameday favorites such as chicken, burger, chili and BBQ concepts. Fans can now enjoy Skyline Chili coneys at concession stands throughout Paycor Stadium. There will be two additional Tenders, Love and Chicken (TLC) locations with additional chicken tender and burger options exclusively available on the club level. "Smoke and Sizzle" is an all-new BBQ concept that will captivate fans with its authentic smokehouse flavors.
Driving speed of service and convenience, the Bengals added 78 self-service kiosks, seven new self-order and pick-up locations and 14 grab-and-go stands like "The Go Route" strategically placed throughout the stadium to reduce lines and ensure fans get back to the game as fast as possible.
See a preview of upcoming renovations at Paycor Stadium.