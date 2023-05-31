Tyler Boyd's Stat Twin T.J. Houshmandzadeh Cheers His Record Book Route 

"The thing with me and T.J. is our understanding of football," Boyd said. "We understand how to run routes in certain coverages. We're aware of pre-snap, post-snap looks, knowing where to be and where the quarterback wants us to be. Knowing how to maneuver through the window. That probably is our best attribute that we both have. He knows how to get through the windows, he knows how to use his releases to get to the spot where I know Joe (Burrow) wants me and expects me to be. If I'm not where he thinks I'm going to be, he's not going to throw it there."

Houshmandzadeh likes the stat. It doesn't matter Chad Johnson and A.J. Green had career marks in the 50s. He says they're still the Bengals greatest receivers with Isaac Curtis also in the conversation, a Bengals Ring of Honor member who retired eight years before the advent of catch percentage.

But …

"I like it. Being able to make the most of your opportunities," Houshmandzadeh said. "I really do think that matters. People keep that stat for a reason."

In the 2020s, a decade Boyd has dropped the ball just five times, he has the fourth best catch percentage of wide receivers with at least 286 targets. At 71.3, he trails only Chris Godwin (75.6), the incomparable Cooper Kupp (75.5), and Tyler Lockett (72.2).

"It not only means you're not dropping the ball," Houshmandzadeh said, "it means you're getting open."

And in Bengals history, Boyd is the only wide receiver with at least 82 targets who has cracked 70 percent in a season and he's done it four times with 71.8 the record in 2020, 71.3 in 2021, 70.7 last season and 70.4 in 2018. Houshmandzadeh is next with a 68.2 in a 2006 season he converted on 90 catches.

"Impressive," Houshmandzadeh said. "That makes a coach feel comfortable. When he calls his number, there's a good chance it's going to be a catch. Good chance. If it keeps the chains moving, it doesn't matter."