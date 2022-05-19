Bengals Sign Tycen Anderson

May 19, 2022 at 03:15 PM
2560x1440-Tycen
DB Tycen Anderson signs with the Bengals.

The Bengals today signed S Tycen Anderson, the team's fifth-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

From the University of Toledo, Anderson (6-2, 209) was a three-time team captain for the Rockets, and he was named first-team All-MAC last season. Over his collegiate career, he played in 55 games (27 starts) and accumulated 237 tackles (134 solo), 19 total pass breakups, two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Anderson is the second of the Bengals' six 2022 draft picks to sign, joining first-round DB Dax Hill, who signed yesterday.

The AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 regular season schedule features five primetime games — the maximum allowed by the NFL on the initial schedule — along with three more games in the 4:25 p.m. time slot.

The Bengals will celebrate Fan Appreciation Day at Sunday's game against the Lions (1 p.m.). The Bengals will be giving away prizes throughout the game from the Bengals Pro Shop and team partners, including Bose, Fifth Third Bank, Mike's Carwash, Buffalo Wings & Rings, EA Sports, Dunkin' Donuts, Papa John's Pizza, Gold Star Chili and Ohio Lottery.

In honor of the Bengals' 50th season, Bengals Legends will be recognized during halftime ceremonies at every regular season home game. The following Bengals Legends are scheduled to be recognized during the Bears game on Sunday, Dec. 10 (1 p.m.).

