Bengals Sign Tycen Anderson

The Bengals today signed S Tycen Anderson, the team's fifth-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.
From the University of Toledo, Anderson (6-2, 209) was a three-time team captain for the Rockets, and he was named first-team All-MAC last season. Over his collegiate career, he played in 55 games (27 starts) and accumulated 237 tackles (134 solo), 19 total pass breakups, two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Anderson is the second of the Bengals' six 2022 draft picks to sign, joining first-round DB Dax Hill, who signed yesterday.