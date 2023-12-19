Quick Hits: 'As Bad As It Gets,' Hendrickson Responds When Bengals Need It; Zac Won't Rule Out Ja'Marr; Jake Makes Sure To Dish The Credit 

As the 8-6 Bengals head to Pittsburgh for Saturday's AFC North showdown (4:30 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 5) with the 7-7 Steelers, right end Trey Hendrickson finds himself locked in a close race himself with Steelers All-Pro T.J. Watt.

Hendrickson, who broke his own Bengals record last Saturday against the Vikings and became the franchise's first 15-sacker in a season, trails Watt's NFL-leading 16 sacks.

"I've been saying this for three years,' said Hendrickson before Tuesday's practice. "I don't chase stats. I pride myself on being able to be an impact player and that's the biggest thing to me. That I'm blessed to have that opportunity to make big plays and help our team win."

It's been quite the three years in Cincinnati, where he has 37 sacks. His total of 50.5 in the decade trails only Watt (59) and Cleveland's Myles Garrett (50.5) on the NFL rolls.

"I'm blessed to do what I love to do, which is bring down quarterbacks," Hendrickson said. "I give all credit to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Through faith, I'm able to do amazing things on and off the field with the help of my wife."

Hendrickson showed some big-time resiliency Saturday. With Payor Stadium exploding late in the fourth quarter when linebacker Germaine Pratt returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown to give the Bengals a 24-17 lead, the points were taken off the board when Hendrickson was ruled offsides.

After the Bengals did tie it with 39 seconds left at 24, Hendrickson made sure it was going overtime with a first-down sack.

"We do a great job in our defensive room with the next -play mentality no matter how bad and that's about as bad as it gets," Hendrickson said. "I felt terrible for Germaine. It's one of those things I wanted to step up after that. Because those are the kinds of career plays you play for. When you're a kid and you play you always think of a pick-six . I felt terrible. It was the discretion of the officiating crew and they do a great job. Credit to them."

There's a sense in the Bengals locker room that Hendrickson doesn't get the credit of Watt or Garrett.

"That doesn't bother Trey. We know how good he is. We know he's a game-changer. I feel good when 91 is coming off the edge for me," said slot cornerback Mike Hilton after Tuesday's practice. "When you mention guys like Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt, you have to throw in Trey Hendrickson. The AFC North has the three best pash rushers in all football. People need to respect what Trey has done and what he continues to do."