How To Watch Bengals at Steelers for Week 16 of the 2023 Season

Kickoff: Saturday, December 23 at 4:30 p.m. EST
Television
The game will air nationally on NBC-TV. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WLWT-TV (Ch. 5) in Cincinnati, WDTN-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WLEX-TV (Ch. 2) in Lexington. Broadcasters are Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter).
Streaming
Where To Watch:
- In-Market: NBC Sports, NFL+ (mobile only)
- Out-Of-Market: NFL Network
- International: Game Pass International
Bengals Bars
Learn what bars near you are playing Bengals games and submit your bar to be added.
Listen
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst). The game also will air nationally on Westwood One Radio. Broadcasters are Mike Watts (play-by-play) and Mike Mayock (analyst).