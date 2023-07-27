Bengals Sign Trey Hendrickson To Extension

Hendrickson, a seventh-year player, joined the Bengals as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 after spending his first four NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints. In 31 regular-season games with Cincinnati (29 starts), he has 22 sacks, six FFs and three PDs. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons, and his 22 sacks since the start of the 2021 campaign are the eighth-most in the NFL in that span.