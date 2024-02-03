Top Videos from the 2023 Season

 Skip to main content
Feb 03, 2024

Step into the heart of Bengals Nation with a lineup of the top five videos from the 2023 season! From exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses to funny mic'd up moments, this collection captures the essence of The Jungle.

Best Hype Video: Stripe The Jungle

You know it's a great video when the fans showed up and showed their stripes when we Striped The Jungle on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

Best Feature Video: Only Stripes in the Stadium

We got to announce the return of the White Bengal Helmet with the help of our friend Kay Adams.

Best Mic'd Up: Ja'Marr Chase

Fans got to tune in to WR Ja'Marr Chase as he reminded the Seahawks that he is 7/11 (Always Open).

Best All-Access Feature: It Takes A Village

C Ted Karras learned about his Man of the Year nomination in the most wholesome way.

Best All-Access Episode: Who We Are

UK Fans, photography, and victories, oh my! In this episode of 'From The Jungle'  the Cincinnati Bengals found their rhythm in Weeks 8 and 9. B.J. Hill and Trayveon Williams shot photography, and UK fans experienced The Jungle for the first time, while the Goodberry brothers reminisced over the Bengals Bills rivalry.

