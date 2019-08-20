Get Your Car Washed by Bengals Players & Support Make-A-Wish

For one Saturday each year, Bengals fans have an opportunity to help kids in need, meet some of their favorite players and have their car looking as good as new.

Hillman and the Bengals are once again teaming up to support Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana with Wash for Wishes, a car wash fundraiser, on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Hillman and the Bengals will host Wash for Wishes on August 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Southern Ohio office of Make-A-Wish in Blue Ash located at 4500 Cooper Road #304, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

Greg Gluchowski, Hillman's President and CEO commented: "Hillman is thrilled to partner with the Bengals on the Wash for Wishes campaign and support the important work that Make-A-Wish provides for the Cincinnati area. We are proud to join the Bengals in realizing our corporate responsibilities to give back to an organization who provides so much support to local children and families where we work and live."

The goal of the fundraiser is to grant life-changing wishes for local children with critical illnesses who need a wish. Bengals players, legends, Ben-Gals, Who Dey and associates from the three organizations will be onsite to support the cause. Hillman will present their donation to Make-A-Wish Executives during an on-field pregame ceremony during the 2019 season.