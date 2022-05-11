TeamSmile at Paul Brown Stadium

Since 2013 the Cincinnati Bengals have partnered with TeamSmile, a non-profit organization that has created partnerships with professional teams, local dentists, dental organizations, dental schools, and area volunteers to help promote the importance of dental care. TeamSmile travels the country throughout the year, partnering with professional sports teams to host these all-day dental clinics.

"It's like a dental tailgate party," says Kellie Reneau- Jardon, the Program Director for TeamSmile. Kellie is responsible to bringing these clinics to life all over the country and was integral in building the partnership with the Bengals to bring this opportunity to Cincinnati. Kellie adds, "Our goal is to take the fear out of dentistry. When we can bring kids to places like Paul Brown Stadium where they can meet Who Dey and dance with the Bengals cheerleaders, hopping in the dental chair becomes no big deal."

Leading into the last month of school, the Bengals and TeamSmile brought nearly 100 students to Paul Brown Stadium where 40 local dentists and hygienists provided complimentary oral health assessments and treatments to these students.

"The Bengals are grateful for community partners like TeamSmile who bring meaningful programs to our area that have a positive impact on our youngest fans," says Alex Simons, Bengals Director of Community Engagement. "And a big thanks to those dental offices that donated their staff and their time to provide these services. Seeing the kids smiling before and after and having no fear is why we all do what we do."