Small-Town Cordell Volson Gets Shot In Big Apple In Pursuit Of Bengals LG Job 

Nathan Gilliam, a center who dabbled at guard during two stints on the Steelers practice squad, just showed up at Paycor Stadium Friday, got handed an iPad and went out to practice a few days after getting laid off in Pittsburgh.

"I didn't think I was going to be playing Sunday. Now I am. I'm happy about that," says Gilliam, after practice standing in front of his locker and wondering how he'll get his car.

He'll probably be playing quite a bit. As Volson bids for the lineup in the first half, they need bodies to finish the second half. With Carman out, rookie guard Ben Brown (shoulder) out for the year and tackle Isaiah Prince (bicep) week-to-week, there are plenty of snaps out there.

And since Gilliam is in his third year in the league, they expect it to be competent even though he just got here.

"It's the same scheme, same plays. Just different terminology," Gilliam says.

He's been around since coming out of Wake Forest undrafted in 2020. The Chargers kept him on their practice squad for a year and a half. When COVID hit the playoff-bound Steelers last December, he hooked on. Now he's trying to do the same. If not here.

"Right," Gilliam says. "I'm just here to do what they need me to do and get on tape."

Gilliam has his car and some of his things in Pittsburgh because he flew to get in here as quickly as possible. So he's got some of his stuff in Cincinnati, too, not to mention at his home in Knoxville, Tenn. That's where he thought he was going this weekend. Now it's New York.

His whirlwind Friday kept going after practice when he went upstairs to meet with offensive line coach Frank Pollack.