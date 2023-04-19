Bengals Partner With Skyline Chili

It's Skyline Time at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals and Skyline Chili have announced a new multi-year partnership that makes Skyline Chili the Official Chili of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Skyline Chili's Cheese Coneys will be available at concession stands throughout Paycor Stadium. The Bengals and Skyline also will partner on a collectable cup series that will be available at participating Ohio and Kentucky Skyline locations this season.

"We are thrilled to be the Official Chili of the Cincinnati Bengals, and we can't wait to serve Who Dey Nation and the incredible fan base at Paycor Stadium," said Sarah Sicking, Skyline Vice President, Marketing and Brand Engagement. "Skyline is known for bringing people together, so we're honored to bring that experience to fans as they enjoy Skyline and cheer on our beloved Bengals from inside the stadium."

"Skyline Chili is a Cincinnati staple, and we look forward to bringing two iconic Cincinnati brands together to deliver delightful experiences and cultivate Cincinnati-pride," said Elizabeth Blackburn, Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement. "We remain focused on providing fans with a first-class experience and hope Skyline Chili and coneys are a well-received addition for our amazing fans."

