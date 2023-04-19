Bengals Partner With Skyline Chili

Apr 19, 2023 at 07:45 AM
Skyline Chili is now the official Chili of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Skyline Chili is now the official Chili of the Cincinnati Bengals.

It's Skyline Time at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals and Skyline Chili have announced a new multi-year partnership that makes Skyline Chili the Official Chili of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Skyline Chili's Cheese Coneys will be available at concession stands throughout Paycor Stadium. The Bengals and Skyline also will partner on a collectable cup series that will be available at participating Ohio and Kentucky Skyline locations this season.

"We are thrilled to be the Official Chili of the Cincinnati Bengals, and we can't wait to serve Who Dey Nation and the incredible fan base at Paycor Stadium," said Sarah Sicking, Skyline Vice President, Marketing and Brand Engagement. "Skyline is known for bringing people together, so we're honored to bring that experience to fans as they enjoy Skyline and cheer on our beloved Bengals from inside the stadium."

"Skyline Chili is a Cincinnati staple, and we look forward to bringing two iconic Cincinnati brands together to deliver delightful experiences and cultivate Cincinnati-pride," said Elizabeth Blackburn, Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement. "We remain focused on providing fans with a first-class experience and hope Skyline Chili and coneys are a well-received addition for our amazing fans."

About Skyline Chili

Since 1949, Skyline Chili's Cheese Coneys, 3-Ways and fast table-side service have been enjoyed by families for generations. Skyline serves its signature products in 135 restaurants and in grocery stores across the country. Skyline is dedicated to bringing friends and families together for an experience like no other. Skyline is proud to be the official chili of the Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds, FC Cincinnati and will soon open at CVG airport. For further information, please visit skylinechili.com.

Related Content

news

Bengals Re-Sign Drew Sample

news

Paycor & Cincinnati Bengals Announce First Annual Local Minority-Owned Small Business Contest, "Earn Your Stripes"

Kicking off today, the contest will award one winning business with a coveted sponsorship package at Paycor Stadium

news

Bengals Sign Tarell Basham

news

Bengals Sign Irv Smith Jr.

news

Bengals Sign Sidney Jones IV

news

Bengals Re-Sign Trent Taylor

news

Bengals Sign Nick Scott

news

Bengals Re-Sign Max Scharping

news

Bengals Sign Orlando Brown Jr.

news

Bengals Sign Cody Ford

news

Bengals Re-Sign Trayveon Williams

Advertising