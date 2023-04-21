Quick Hits: Thrill Of A Local Prospect; Still On Bengals Radar; L.C. Update

St. Xavier High School's Sean Clifford never quarterbacked a game in his hometown at Paycor Stadium before becoming Penn State's all-time passing leader, but this week's local pro day workout might have been even better.

"It's a great chance to be able to be coached by the same guys coaching one of the best in the NFL," said Clifford before heading back to Pennsylvania to go to the Eagles' pro day.

And Clifford knows all about Joe Burrow even though Burrow is nearly two years older.

"When I was at St. X, I was always tracking guys in and around Greater Cincinnati. Athens falls in there," Clifford recalled. "I heard about him when he was in high school and when he went to Ohio State. So I've known about him for a long time."

He's known the Bengals longer and even held a season ticket for a year with his dad John and brother Liam, his "best friend." He says he and Liam became "super close," during that season and Liam ended up following him to Penn State as one of his wide receivers.

"I can point them out. Right there," said Clifford of seats near the north end zone.

With two quarterbacks under contract and free-agent Brandon Allen still an option to return for a fourth season as Burrow's backup, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin confirmed this week that while the position isn't in play early in next week's draft it is later on.

The 6-2, 218-pound Clifford is viewed as a late-rounder, but he's got the kind of productive-chip-on-the-shoulder resume scouts love to find as the draft grinds on. His 51 games of experience during six seasons. He's one of only two four-year captains in Nittany Lions history. And his non-invite to the NFL scouting combine.

"More fuel for the fire," Clifford said.

He plays the one position where his age of 25 doesn't hurt but helps. His teammates talk about his worthy intangibles, but in this age of Burrow, Patrick, and Hurts, he also wants to show he can create and move. By all counts, he had a good day in his return to Paycor.

"I want to show my athletic ability. My ability to make a play. I think I proved that at my pro day," Clifford said. "I'm trying to do out here what I did on tape. Just moving around. Being very fluid. Just showing them the little details I've been working on for accuracy, being a professional quarterback able to push the ball down the field."

In front of the scouts last month at University Park, Pa., he showed he could move. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds, which would have made him the fifth fastest quarterback at the combine, just behind the 4.56 of UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He also ran the 3-cone drill in 6.87 seconds and according to reports drilled a perfect roll-out pass to the sideline.