Bengals Prime For 2023 NFL Draft Mixing New Wave Through Old School

So there's just enough old school mixed in with a staff where area scouts Christian Sarkisian and Andrew Johnson are the youngest, both born in the early 1990s, long after those Bears won a Super Bowl.

And it's that mix the Bengals bring into next Thursday night.

Tobin on:

_How the addition of tight ends Irv Smith Jr. and Drew Sample help the Bengals draft the best player and not reach to fill a need.

"If we get an opportunity to add a young guy, we're not going to turn it down. We don't eliminate any position in the draft. If you start doing that you run out of players. And so we're going look at every position and what's available. And if the best guy available is a tight end, we'll probably go that route."

_Amid the hot debate over the value of running backs in the modern game, why drafting one early can't be discounted. (He'll also remind you five-receiver sets are only played about two percent of the time):

"If you say we're not going to take a running back or we're not going to take a tight end and we're not going to take a receiver, once you eliminate a position group or two, you can't get to 28 (players) anymore. You end up with third- and fourth-round picks in your top 28. So we're open to any position that presents itself they're the best player available. And if they're clearly the best player and they will have a role on our team, we'll certainly consider it. I do probably eliminate specialists from that first-round category, but other than that, it's hard to eliminate and I don't think we'll be taking a quarterback up there but everything else is wide open."

_Why the contract statuses of Burrow, wide receiver Tee Higgins, and linebacker Logan Wilson can't influence the draft:

"Whether we can get them extended beyond (this year) or not, the hope is that we could, but when we go into the draft we're still cognizant of what is important not only this year but two years from now. We're not heavy needs. Like. 'We've got to have a safety in the fifth round.' We don't do that. We let the fifth round come and see what the best players are, and then if there are (comparable) players; and there always are, there always are two or three or four guys that we like, then we can pick the position that maybe best fits us right now or maybe into the future.