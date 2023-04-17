Quick Hits: Bengals Ring In The New To Open Offseason Workouts; No Setbacks For Chido, L.C.

TAYLOR-MADE PLANS: Taylor convened his offseason earlier than last year's workouts that came on the heels of the Super Bowl run.

"It'll be more running and lifting for those guys. Getting them back in a little bit sooner and getting the whole nine-week program there," Taylor said of the two-week gap. "The two main things for us to get in here (are to) refresh our schemes and then the team chemistry portion of things."

Since Taylor met the media before the team, he had no idea about attendance but it appeared as if the majority of players were here at some point for the start of phase one. Phase two in a few weeks starts the on-field activities and draws the most attention and pretty much all the players.

"We've always had a really good turnout from our guys. That's what I like," Taylor said. "Our seasons have been running long the last couple of years and so, I'm sure there will be some guys who are still a little bit in their routines wherever they're at, for another couple of weeks and generally, that's pretty normal."

INJURY UPDATE: The two biggest rehabs belong to Awuzie and right tackle La'el Collins as they come back from ACL tears. Awuzie tore his on Halloween and Collins on Christmas Eve and Taylor was general but optimistic.

"Everybody that's in that injury bucket has been progressing as we had hoped," Taylor said, "There have been no setbacks for those guys. I won't put timelines on any of them. But the guys that I've seen in here, doing the rehab, some of them are elsewhere doing their rehab. I'm sure more of them will come back today but so far, so good on all those guys."

Awuzie recently told Bengals.com the plan is to be ready for Opening Day, but he's still being careful in words and actions.

"Just staying patient. The biggest thing I can mess up on is getting too cocky because my knee is doing well. I haven't had a setback," Awuzie said. "Trusting the people telling me what to do.

"Trusting the process. I think that trust is now building because I've made a lot of progress. I'm able to sit back and understand that it's not the best thing for me to push too, too hard."