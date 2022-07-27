Bengals Player Moves for July 27, 2022

The Bengals today signed college free agent QB Drew Plitt and waived CB John Brannon. In addition, G Alex Cappa and HB Samaje Perine have been cleared to practice and removed from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Plitt (6-2, 206), a rookie out of Ball State University, played in 46 career games for the Cardinals with 36 starts and completed 777 of 1246 passes (62.4 percent) for 9062 yards and 68 TDs. He also rushed for 423 yards and 14 TDs.

Plitt, who participated at the Bengals' rookie minicamp in May as a tryout player, is from the Greater Cincinnati area and played at Loveland High School, where he set a school record for career TD passes (42) and in 2013 led the team to a 14-0 record and the Ohio Division II state championship.