Quick Hits: Caution Light For A.J. Green; Burrow Looks Sharp; Wren Injury Latest In DT Onslaught

Aug 17, 2020 at 02:04 PM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

A.J. Green had his longest practice ever under head coach Zac Taylor Monday, but it was still cut short after he may or may not have tweaked his left leg. Taylor said it was strictly precautionary and that Green looked and felt fine coming off the field, but didn't know if he'd work in Tuesday's first padded practice of the year.

Indications are that Taylor backed him off the rest of the day just to be safe.

Until then, Green looked exactly the way the Bengals had hoped he would look as rebounds from the first-practice injury of last season that wiped out his season with torn ankle ligaments.

With the Bengals working in shells, shorts and helmets, Green hooked up with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow once in 11-on-11 and two more times in seven-on-seven. Each time Burrow found Green over the middle after the 10-year vet ran one of his vintage smooth routes …

Burrow had a seamless seven-on-seven, completing all seven of his passes.

He and slot receiver Tyler Boyd had a nice thing going on in that drill with Burrow showing why the scouts graded him so highly on throwing such a catchable ball. Burrow dropped a ball just over the head of cornerback Mackensie Alexander to find Boyd down the middle and on the last throw of the period cornerback Tony Brown looked to be in perfect position to pick off an out route. But Burrow threw it where Boyd could virtually grab it out of Brown's hands …

Burrow also looked sharp in 11-on-11, hitting his first four passes.

The first one he missed, an overthrow of wide receiver Mike Thomas, came when there was pressure. By the way, Thomas, the five-year vet from the Rams who has 10 catches in 40 games, has looked good. With John Ross in Los Angeles tending to his family and rookie Tee Higgins nursing a hamstring problem, Thomas lined up opposite Green to start things...

Taylor confirmed that starting cornerback Trae Waynes had surgery for a pectoral injury but had no time frame.

With Alexander playing the slot, Darius Phillips took his spot opposite William Jackson III. But there was a good rotation in there involving CFL vet Winston Rose and LeShaun Sims …

The Bengals appeared to suffer their first major injury of the year when sophomore backup nose tackle Renell Wren was carted off after going down in 11-on-11.

Taylor had no more information, expect that the Bengals have been pummeled at defensive tackle ever since camp opened. Wren was their only true nose tackle left after Josh Tupou opted out. Plus, three technique Ryan Glasgow failed his physical. Now Wren. In the last week the Bengals have signed a vet three technique in Mike Daniels, a solid nine-year guy, and a first-year player in Amani Bledsoe, an undrafted free agent who spent all last year on the Titans' practice squad …

They also claimed a defensive end in that stretch, Bryce Sterk, an undrafted rookie from Montana State waived by the Dolphins …

When the Bengals lined up that first defense, sophomore Germaine Pratt and newcomer Josh Bynes were at linebacker.

When they went seven-on-seven, Bynes, the 10-year free agent from the Ravens, lined up with third-rounder Logan Wilson …Alex Erickson, Phillips and Boyd were in the rotation for punt return …Tristan Vizcaino hit all but one of the six field goals tried.

