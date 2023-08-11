Quick Hits: Burrow's Throwing Session Kicks Off Bengals Preseason Opener

Aug 11, 2023 at 05:24 PM
_original (9)
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Joe Burrow 081123
QB Joe Burrow throws the ball before kickoff of the Packers-Bengals preseason game on Friday, August 11, 2023.

And on the 15th day, he threw in public.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the story of Friday's preseason opener three-and-half hours before kickoff against the Packers when he took to the Paycor Stadium turf for his first known throwing session since he strained his calf in the second practice of training camp.

Burrow looked crisp and smooth bouncing on his legs as he followed through with some zip.  After high-kicking both legs through some stretches, Burrow also got in some running.

He emerged from the locker room wearing his game-day mask of intensity and met head trainer Matt Summers and rehab chief Nick Cosgray for a workout taking place 30 days before the Sept. 10 regular-season opener in Cleveland.

When Burrow got injured, head coach Zac Taylor put the timeline "at several weeks."

Joe Burrow 081123

SLANTS AND SCREENS: With Burrow not expected to play in the preseason, Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian are expected to split the snaps with each taking a half Thursday and maybe even in the remaining two preseason games as they decide Burrow's backup …

Although Jonah Williams is making the switch from left to right tackle, look for Jackson Carman to get most of the reps there in the first half, if not all. They're trying to get Carman some work. He's got 466 NFL snaps, more than 2,000 fewer than Williams …

Safety Dax Hill figures to be the only starter in the lineup. Hill, last year's first-round pick, played just 131 snaps behind Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell and many of them were as a nickel cornerback …

Rookie wide receiver Charlie Jones (shoulder) expressed confidence after Wednesday's joint practice he can play Friday. It remains to be seen if he'll do double duty as a punt returner and receiver with the Big Three of Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins not playing …

Related Content

news

How To Watch Packers at Bengals for Week 1 of the 2023 Preseason

Learn how you watch watch, listen and stream the Packers-Bengals preseason game in Week 1 of the 2023 preseason.
news

A Rookie's Story: Bengals CB DJ Ivey Eyes His Hometown Legacy In NFL Debut

With his eyes on continuing Miami's rich NFL tradition, rookie Bengals cornerback DJ Ivey makes his pro debut Friday (7 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium against the Packers. 
news

Five things to watch: Bengals vs. Packers

The Bengals open their preseason slate with a Friday night matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Paycor Stadium. The game airs at 7 p.m. on the Bengals Preseason TV Network (Local 12 in Cincinnati) and NFL Network. Here are five things to watch:
news

Training Camp Report: 'Veteran-y' Defense For Bengals Finds Love 

An in-depth look at the Bengals joint practice with the Packers Wednesday.
Advertising