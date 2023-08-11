Quick Hits: Burrow's Throwing Session Kicks Off Bengals Preseason Opener

SLANTS AND SCREENS: With Burrow not expected to play in the preseason, Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian are expected to split the snaps with each taking a half Thursday and maybe even in the remaining two preseason games as they decide Burrow's backup …

Although Jonah Williams is making the switch from left to right tackle, look for Jackson Carman to get most of the reps there in the first half, if not all. They're trying to get Carman some work. He's got 466 NFL snaps, more than 2,000 fewer than Williams …

Safety Dax Hill figures to be the only starter in the lineup. Hill, last year's first-round pick, played just 131 snaps behind Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell and many of them were as a nickel cornerback …