Quick Hits: Breaking Down Dalton's Record Pass; Ross Ready, Jonah Not; Tate's Sanu-Like Projection 

"That's something we've done the last few weeks and something we're trying to build. We've practiced really well," Callahan said. "We're getting a good look from the scout team and really good execution in practice. When you execute well in practice it gives you a ton of confidence in the game and the way Andy threw it and the way T.B. caught it was with the same confidence they showed in practice."

The way Callahan describes the route without being tried for treason is that Boyd ran what amounted to "a corner post," against the Jets' version of a Tampa Two defense that collapses into a two-deep zone. They ran the play out of what Callahan calls "a two by two condensed set," which had Boyd lined up to Dalton's left on the end, but tight and tight end C.J. Uzomah right next to him with wide receivers Auden Tate and Alex Erickson lined up the same way on the right. The play began when Dalton faked a handoff to running back Joe Mixon in order to slow the inside linebacker's drop in the middle of the field.

The protection was terrific, as you would hope it would be on first down in the red zone because that's not when Williams normally blitzes. The window suddenly turned into a mail slot with safety Marcus Maye and inside backer Neville Hewitt converging because Callahan observed "T.B. probably made his move a revolution early, so the safety didn't get as wide as he normally gets in that structure. And at the last minute (Hewitt), for some reason, flipped his hips back inside. That window became tight fast."

But Dalton drilled it and still shots show Boyd made what Callahan called "an unbelievable catch," as he somehow seized the ball between Hewitt and Maye at the goal line. The touchdown reflects Dalton's trust in the throw and Boyd, because it's not the first time. It's not only an example of why head coach Zac Taylor turned to Dalton's experience and not rookie Ryan Finley in December, but also the almost mystical rapport between Boyd and Dalton.

"Couldn't have drawn it up any better," Callahan said. "Andy's timing was perfect. Right as he comes out of the fake it's a five-step, one-hitch and the ball is out. He's throwing it before T.B. gets out of his break. There is an element of trust involved in that and I think why he let that ball go is it looked good in practice all week. They had a really good feel for the route, both of them. We got similar looks in practice although it wasn't as tight (a window) as that. It was a tight throw in a tight window and Andy kind of trusted T.B. to be in that spot and T.B. made a hellacious catch."

What goes around comes around.