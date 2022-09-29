Press Release: Canvus Cocktail White Helmet Commemorative Cans Debut for Thursday Night Football 2022

At tonight's White Bengal game, Canvus Cocktails, the official Canned Cocktail of the Cincinnati Bengals, will launch limited-edition designs featuring four original artistic representations inspired by the Bengals' new white helmet. The new looks have been created by local Cincinnati area creators who have lent their talents to mark this historic moment for the Bengals fandom.

"The artwork has now changed the Canvus cans into collectors' items," said Jack Wells, Co-Founder of Canvus Cocktails. "The designs are visually stunning, each a unique interpretation of a white tiger, and the artists were thrilled to be part of a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration with Canvus and the Bengals."

Cincinnati's newest ready-to-drink canned cocktail will be available for fans in Paycor Stadium near the Ruler of The Jungle area. The Canvus Cocktail branded container bar on the South concourse will host the four artists as special guests to meet fans and speak to their design inspirations. The area will have renderings of the White Helmet Commemorative Cans on special display for a larger-than-life fan photo op.

"For us this is a very big departure from our current look, which is colorful and vibrant and carries original art designs that bring even more color and dimension to the brand," said Mike Wells of Canvus Cocktails. "The artwork on the commemorative cans supports the theme of the game encouraging fans to wear white, and is both dramatic and stunning, letting the limited color palette provide the impact of the moment."

Since its launch in May 2022, Canvus Premium Cocktails has been growing its distribution in both Ohio and Kentucky and participating in festivals such as Taste of Cincinnati, NULUFest and Seltzerland Columbus where it was voted #1 in four categories, taking First Place in: Best Packaging Design, Best Canned Cocktail, Best On-site Experience and Best Overall Favorite.

Made from real spirits and real juice, Canvus Cocktails are available in four flavors, two Bourbon Based – Bourbon Mule and Bourbon Lemon Spice – and two Vodka-based – Cucumber Jalapeno and Raspberry Lemonade. All four flavors are 8% ABV and come in 4pk and 8pk variety. The White Helmet Commemorative Can pack will be available in the coming weeks in limited quantities and for a limited time to purchase on site at the Boone County Distillery, as well as your favorite locations to buy alcoholic beverages within the Bengals Home Marketing area.