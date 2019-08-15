Pre-Game Stretch: O-Line Puts Heads Together; Slants And Screens 

Turner had plenty of chances to get ready for what NFL tackles face. Before he went to the Dolphins in 2012, he was at Texas A&M where the Aggies had a pretty good pass rusher that he coached against every day.

Von Miller.

You had to help guys anyway you could because you had to practice, right?

"Those tackles, it's so important for that snap count to be right for those tackles," Turner said. "If the defense knows, if you were trying to block Von Miller, OK, and he knows the snap count, you are in trouble. you have to use that snap count, it has to help the linemen. I spent a lot of time talking about the snap count. I spent a lot of time coaching it. Making sure those guys are getting off on the snap count. If he is late off the ball it's a sack. If he's late, it's a sack. He can't be late. That's just it right there. It's got to be worked and drilled and we drill it constantly every day. "

Dave Lapham, the Bengals radio analyst who played 10 seasons and in a Super Bowl on the Bengals offensive line, has long talked about false starts being an indicator of one awful thing for a lineman. Lack of confidence. But Hart has full faith in what this group has been able to put together. Confident enough to call it "pretty bullet proof."

"We talked about stuff that worked for me in my past," said Hart, who had five false starts in three previous seasons with the Giants. "We watched a lot of tape. There were some things (Turner) did in the past. You just put it all together and you put it in one big pot and come out with something that was pretty solid, pretty bullet proof."

Hart had enough faith in himself that he didn't lash out at others during last season's bumpy ride. He knew what had to be done.

"I'm not the type of guy to throw anybody up under the bus. A coach or a teammate," Hart said. "My shoulders are big enough to take everything that comes with it. You never once heard me say, 'Oh this is what happened.' You see however many false starts I had. I had them. They're mine and that's it.