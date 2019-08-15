Brown's Elite Traits Try To Find Spot On Talented Front

"He's got a lot of ability. It's good to see his hard work come to fruition," Lawson says. "He's got elite get-off. He's got traits. He's starting to get refinement with those traits. He's got elite traits."

Now, take a knee and knock back a Gatorade. Lawson isn't saying Brown is the next Aaron Donald or that he's anywhere near the first-ballot Hall-of-Famer. Lawson is simply talking traits.

"You see it and it's on film. His take-off and that's what AD does. That's a trait. Is it refined completely yet or at the level it needs to be? No. He has to keep working. Go watch the film. I'm a firm believer in the film never lies. Go watch how he gets off the rock. He gets off the rock similar to Aaron Donald. I'm not calling him Aaron Donald. It's a trait like Aaron Donald has."

Brown is used to acclaim. He was named Virginia's Gatorade National Player of the Year at Chesapeake High School and went to the University of Virginia ranked by some as the top defensive tackle prospect in the country.

He didn't get out of Charlottesville rated as highly after four seasons and 24 starts, but he still rated one of the Bengals' three fifth-round picks in 2018. Not only is he talented, but he's passionate. Lawson may say he has some elite traits and Eason may say he's a versatile sort, but Brown calls himself, "A ticking time bomb."