What's New at Bengals Games This Season

Paycor Stadium will again be packed this Sunday when the Bengals open at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. The gameday experience aims to pick up where the Bengals left off last January, with a high energy show that connects the crowd to the team. Fans are encouraged to enter the stadium by 12:30 p.m. and be loud as the defending AFC Champions kick off the 2022 season. Leading up to the game, fans are encouraged to "Show Your Stripes" and buildings are invited to join the "Light Up Cincinnati Orange" initiative Friday and Saturday to continue the support and traditions started during the 2022 playoff run.

WI-FI UPGRADE

The Bengals installed a new state-of-the-art, fiber-enabled Wi-Fi network, allowing fans to enjoy a more connected gameday experience. Join "FreeJungleWifi" to connect to more than 1,600 new access points placed strategically across the stadium to provide faster internet speeds.

PREGAME AT THE BANKS

The Bengals' free pregame tailgate location has changed this year to The Banks. Pregame at The Banks spans three blocks in the DORA district on E. Freedom Way running from Race Street to Joe Nuxhall Way and features music, food, drinks and games. Festivities begin this Sunday at 10 a.m. Visit bengals.com/fans/junglezone for more details and future timing.

Enjoy live music in the Bud Light Tailgate Zone with bands playing on a stage located near Joe Nuxhall Way. Test out your football skills at the CareSource Play 60 activity area on the lawn across from the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Visit the Jungle Zone presented by Toyota for interactive games, face painting, inflatables and a DJ near Race Street.

NEW PARTNERSHIPS

Headlined by the expansion of their partnership with Cincinnati-based Paycor, fans will see Paycor Stadium branding throughout the stadium as part of the new naming rights agreement. The East and West Club windows will prominently feature the Paycor Stadium logo this season while additional elements continue to be added in the coming months.

There are two new gate entrances at Paycor Stadium. The gate formerly known as "Gate B" has been renamed the altafiber Northwest Gate. The gate formerly known as "Gate C" has been renamed the Betfred Northeast Gate.

GATE ENTRY & TICKET PEDESTALS

New this season, fans can scan their mobile tickets at "pedestals" which are new ticket scanning hardware to make entry easier and get fans to their seats faster and before kickoff. The Bengals strongly recommend all fans add their mobile tickets to their phones' digital wallets to simply tap to enter. Visit bengals.com/tickets for more information on Mobile Ticketing, Single Game Tickets and the Season Ticket Waitlist.

WHITE BENGAL GAME THURSDAY, SEPT. 29