Paycor Stadium Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Sep 06, 2022 at 04:17 PM
090622 Paycor Ribbon Cutting-3

Bengals and Paycor executives gathered at Paycor Stadium on Tuesday for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new naming rights partnership and the start of the 2022 season.

Bengals President Mike Brown and Paycor CEO Raul Villar Jr. addressed the crowd prior to the ribbon cutting.

"This is a move that I think my father would have agreed to. He was always for what is best for the football team," said Brown. "This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community."

The Bengals and Paycor also released a new video celebrating the partnership.

