Paycor Stadium Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Bengals and Paycor executives gathered at Paycor Stadium on Tuesday for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new naming rights partnership and the start of the 2022 season.

"This is a move that I think my father would have agreed to. He was always for what is best for the football team," said Brown. "This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community."