Paycor & Cincinnati Bengals Announce First Annual Local Minority-Owned Small Business Contest, "Earn Your Stripes"

"We are excited to introduce this life-changing contest for small businesses," said Raul Villar Jr., CEO of Paycor. "Behind every winning team, successful business, or great idea is an innovator, a visionary, a leader who dreams big, sets the tone, and makes it all happen. Through our ongoing partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals, we have a great opportunity to highlight some extraordinary winning businesses."

"Innovation has run through our team's veins since our inception, led by innovator, coach, and founder Paul Brown," said Elizabeth Blackburn, Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement. "The Bengals thrive on hard work, an entrepreneurial spirit, and the pursuit of one's true passion – values that resonate with rising small businesses in the area. Football is life's ultimate embodiment of teamwork and competition, and we look forward to seeing these qualities in the Earn Your Stripes contest. We're excited to support this initiative and see the positive impact this program and the participants will make on the Greater Cincinnati community."