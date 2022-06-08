Bengals Offensive Line Flexing New Leadership With Help From Familiar Face

"LC's a guy that we really highlighted today as a great example of just working technique in a walkthrough," Taylor said. "Trying to get better and make (left end) Sam (Hubbard) better, so it's been really great to have him in the building and we're excited he's here."

"(Collins) has been a pro every second he's been here. He's one of the first guys in that room, in the weight room. Him and Alex and Ted have really been good up there. Just watching what we ask our guys to do in these walkthroughs and how detailed it can be to some. It can be boring and monotonous if they don't understand how to utilize that stuff to their advantage."

Here's another vignette:

It is is after a meeting and Collins is sitting at his locker, leaning over his stool and making marks on his play sheets. Cappa, who is sidelined this spring with muscle problems but is expected back for training camp, is stirring a cup of coffee and looking over Collins' shoulder.

Pollack had plenty of good veterans in his room last season. They don't come any better than center Trey Hopkins, guards Xavier Su'a-Filo and Quinton Spain and tackle Riley Reiff. But they were 29, 30, 30 and 33, respectively. Su'a-Filo and Reiff were hurt and couldn't go in the playoffs. On Opening Day, both Karras and Collins will be 29 and Cappa 27.

"I think Riley was awesome at that last year," Taylor said of the line leadership. "We had a lot of younger players. Xavier and Q were really good there, Trey. There have been guys that did it. But you got a new group of guys now that are coming from somewhere else and they've really hit the ground running that way of doing how Frank wants it done.

The key word there is "Frank," as in Pollack, whose reputation as one of the league's best line coaches stemmed from his work with the dominant Cowboys fronts late in the last decade. He's why Collins signed here. He also brings his own 90 games from the '90s and the Super Bowl champion 49ers as a self-made sixth-rounder.

"Frank is very demanding. The expectations are very clear. I think offensive linemen appreciate that," Taylor said. "At the same time, when you do it right, there's no one more excited than Frank. And so I think the players just appreciate that. He's won a lot of championships as a player as well. He's been in a lot of stuff like that. There's respect there as well that he's been through what he's asking them to go through. He's done it at a high level himself. He's coached a lot of great players, been part of a lot of great teams, and he knows his stuff."