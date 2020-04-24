Not Even Close, But A Cigar As Bengals Take Joe Burrow No. 1

The two chips collided early in the draft process when there was speculation Burrow would lobby for a trade out of Cincinnati because it was allegedly a dead end for quarterbacks.

So the narrative went. But the Bengals, off a $150 million spree in free agency, ignored the buzz and went to work re-building a franchise that just four years ago had been to the playoffs six out of eight years.

The only team since the 1970 merger to draft four quarterbacks that started at least 97 games for the team that drafted them (according to Elias), the Bengals have set it up so Burrow has some weapons. If Burrow takes the field in the opener with wide receivers A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd and running back Joe Mixon, according to Elias he'll be the first rookie quarterback selected in the top five since 1967 to start a game with at least two players with multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons and one player with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons.