NFL Play 60 Character Camp to be held in Cincinnati

Jun 10, 2013 at 06:16 AM

play60-character-camp.jpg

The NFL has partnered with Hall of Fame offensive tackle Anthony Muñoz and the Muñoz Agency for the second year to host NFL PLAY 60 Character Camps this summer as part of the NFL's year-round Hispanic outreach initiative, focused on offering youth opportunities to play and experience the game of football.  

The two-day, non-contact football camps will be hosted in 12 NFL markets, including June 27-28 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati with support from the Bengals. The camp will welcome approximately 300 predominantly-Hispanic boys and girls ages 9-13 with little or no football experience from local youth organizations.

Camp sessions will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days (Registration opens at 9:30 a.m.)

The mission of the camps is to make a positive impact on youth through teaching football skills, emphasizing exercise, and reinforcing the importance of character in athletics and life.  

The program will work in collaboration with USA Football and its FUNdamentals curriculum, which introduces children to football by teaching basic skills in a non-contact setting. USA Football is the official youth football development partner of the NFL and its 32 teams.

In addition, the camps will teach character values that are core to the Anthony Muñoz Foundation, as well as promote NFL PLAY 60's health and fitness message. NFL PLAY 60 is the league's youth health and fitness campaign, aimed at getting kids active for 60 minutes a day.  

Each camp participant will receive a football with a bilingual hang-tag that offers youth an opportunity to view videos in Spanish and English that teach the basics of football on the NFL's youth website, NFLRUSH.com. The NFL has donated more than 30,000 footballs to youth as part of its Hispanic outreach initiative.  

NFL PLAY 60 Character Camps will also be held in Denver in September in conjunction with the NFL's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, as well as in New York/New Jersey during Super Bowl week.  

About NFL PLAY 60
Designed to tackle childhood obesity, NFL PLAY 60 brings together the NFL's long-standing commitment to health and wellness with partner organizations.  PLAY 60 also is implemented locally, as part of the NFL's in-school, after-school and team-based programs.  Since the program was launched in 2007, the NFL has committed more than $250 million to youth health and fitness through programming, grants, and media time for public service announcements.  The NFL and its teams have built more than 150 NFL Youth Fitness Zones and integrated programs into more than 77,000 schools nationwide since the campaign launched. In 2012, the NFL and its teams hosted more than 2,000 PLAY 60 events nationwide.

About USA Football
USA Football leads the game's development, inspires participation and ensures a better and safer experience for all youth, high school and other amateur players. The independent nonprofit is the official youth football development partner of the NFL, its 32 teams and the NCAA's Atlantic Athletic Conference. USA Football, endowed by the NFL and NFLPA in 2002, provides more than $1 million annually in equipment grants and youth league volunteer background check subsidies.

About the Muñoz Agency
Founded in 2011 by Hall of Fame offensive linemen Anthony Muñoz and his son Michael, the Muñoz Agency strives to provide true-to-life insight for its clients so they in turn can reach their consumers with the same clarity and authenticity. To that end, the Agency develops and links corporate goals to touch-points within the market, and creates heart stories that inspire the pursuit and capture the loyalty of their consumer.

